Skip to main content

Taylor Decker Restructures Contract

Detroit Lions have gained additional salary cap space by restructuring Taylor Decker's contract.

The Detroit Lions needed to clear a certain amount of salary cap space in order to be compliant with the league's mandated cap rules. 

As a result, offensive lineman Taylor Decker has agreed to restructure his current NFL contract. 

It was expected, as Decker's deal allowed the team to turn a portion of his salary into a signing bonus, freeing up $4.5 million in cap space. 

The team decided to convert $6 million of his base salary into a signing bonus. 

Since Detroit has a young roster, only a handful of players were eligible to have their deals renegotiated. 

The reason teams opt to modify deals is to boost cap space quickly. 

Players oftentimes are willing to renegotiate their deals, since once the money is converted into a prorated bonus, those monies become fully guaranteed. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_18763274_168388382_lowres (1)

Lions' Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

Here are the likely starting 11 on both sides of the football for the Detroit Lions, entering Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

young5

7 College Quarterbacks for Detroit Lions to Watch

Identifying which quarterbacks could be drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.

josh5

Lions Not 'Kicking Ourselves' For Second-Round Picks

Detroit Lions have a plan for both Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal.

Reallocating how a player receives his money allows teams the ability to sign players to their practice squad, stock some funds away for a rainy day and field a complete 53-man roster. 

General manager Brad Holmes created space last season when he restructured quarterback Jared Goff's NFL contract. 

Heading into the weekend, the team was slightly in the red in terms of salary cap space. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

USATSI_18763274_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Lions' Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

By Vito Chirco
young5
News

7 College Quarterbacks for Detroit Lions to Watch

By John Maakaron
josh5
News

Lions Not 'Kicking Ourselves' For Second-Round Picks

By John Maakaron
kennedy5
News

Dan Campbell Reveals Most Difficult Roster Cuts

By John Maakaron
USATSI_18925903_168388382_lowres
News

How Nate Sudfeld Can Aid Jared Goff

By Christian Booher
okudah5
News

Even with Starting Job, Jeff Okudah Is 'As Motivated As Ever'

By Vito Chirco
jefferson5
News

Jermar Jefferson Signed to Detroit Lions Practice Squad

By John Maakaron
blough5
News

David Blough Signs to Play with NFC North Rival

By John Maakaron