Taylor Decker: 'This City Has Become My Home'

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker envisioned that he would play for one organization for his entire NFL career. 

“I knew right when I was drafted. I wanted to be one of those players that was able to play for one organization and be fortunate to be able to play for this Lions organization. Not everybody gets to do that. It was a goal I always had. I told (Detroit general manager) Bob (Quinn) that the other day. So, that’s just huge to me. This city has become my home," Decker said Wednesday after Detroit's scrimmage at Ford Field.

Quinn and Lions head coach Matt Patricia have made the decision to make Decker a foundational piece of the organization for many seasons to come. 

On Tuesday, Decker signed a six-year, $85 million contract extension.

Decker was ranked as the 10th-best left tackle in 2019, with a 75.5 grade. His grade fell just behind Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil, who is among the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league.

USATSI_11834599_168388382_lowres
Detroit Lions Left Tackle Taylor DeckerMark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

"I think he’s an integral part of what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to be about," Patricia said Wednesday via a video conference. "Everyday, I get a chance to work with him, it’s been great. I’m really excited about that. I’m really excited about all of it, but I would say the improvement that he’s made over the last couple of years -- with the coaching changes, the head coaching changes and all the rest of it -- you can just see the growth and development that he’s had. You always want to do everything you can to raise your own and reward your own." 

“Since the day we drafted him, Taylor has dedicated himself to our program and has developed into an important piece of our offense," Quinn said in a released statement. "As one of our team captains, he sets a great example for every player in our locker room. This extension is a reflection of all of Taylor’s hard work, and we are incredibly excited to come to this agreement and continue to work with Taylor for years to come. I also want to thank Taylor and his representatives for their work in making this extension a reality.”

Along with center Frank Ragnow and rookie guard Jonah Jackson, Detroit's offensive line has the potential to become formidable for the foreseeable future.

