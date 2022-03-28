10 Exciting Things Hard Knocks Must Feature While Filming Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are going to be featured nationally this summer on HBO.

The Detroit Lions are going to take center stage during the preseason.

It was officially announced Monday that the Lions will be the team featured on the famous HBO show ‘Hard Knocks,’ which takes viewers inside team headquarters for training camp and the preseason.

Since Dan Campbell took over as head coach, fans have been clamoring to see him and the team on this show. Now, they’ll get their wish and receive a front row seat to the Lions’ preseason preparation.

The show will premier Aug. 9 and conclude on Sept. 5, with all episodes on HBO and HBO Max.

Here are 10 must-see components for when the Lions appear on Hard Knocks:

Dan Campbell unfiltered

The biggest think everyone wants to see is Campbell being Campbell. It’s hard to imagine the extra attention changing his personality, so fans should be treated to a heavy dose of Campbell-isms.

Aside from the electric soundbites and moments he’ll have at practice, it’s interesting to see what his preparation looks like. Will we get behind-the-scenes looks at the way he gets ready for practices and makes decisions regarding the roster?

Campbell and Brad Holmes have been very transparent since taking over the organization. I’m expecting a lot of behind-the-scenes footage that will help the fans connect with what’s going on in Allen Park.

The coaching staff dynamics

Campbell’s staff of assistants features a plethora of former players. The group has unique perspective that hits home with the players because of their ability to understand the grind of being a professional football player.

Let’s see them interact with the players. Training camp is always a tough time, as the intensity ramps up before the season quickly. Because of this, it’d be cool to see some coach-player interaction in which they connect. Fans want to see guys like Duce Staley and Aubrey Pleasant at work.

Additionally, it would be great if we got to see how closely Campbell works with Staley and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn working with Pleasant. There are so many intriguing dynamics at play.

Sheila Ford Hamp in action

When news surfaced that the Lions’ owner first wanted to play a role in creating the on-field product, fans were interested to see exactly what her role in personnel decisions looked like. Now, with ‘Hard Knocks,’ they might get to see.

The show could peel back the curtain and allow viewers to see exactly what this decision-making process looks like. It’s clear she’s committed to helping the Lions become a winner, but her appearances will hold weight depending on how she’s featured.

The HBO show has dealt with several big-time, hands-on owners such as Jerry Jones last season. While Hamp isn’t on that level, she will undoubtedly have new gravitas depending on how she is portrayed in the show.

Jared Goff’s third go-around

It’ll be the third time on Hard Knocks for Lions’ starting quarterback Jared Goff, who was featured twice as part of the Rams’ organization. He was on the show in his rookie year, then again in 2020 when the team moved to Los Angeles as part of a two-team show with the Chargers.

He had an embarrassing start to his first appearance, as he didn’t know which direction the sun rose from. In his 2020 showing, he redeemed himself by showing off a cool putting setup in his back yard.

He’s in a unique spot this season, with a chance to prove he’s more than just a bridge quarterback. This is a developing dynamic, which could change depending on which direction the team goes at the position in the draft.

Goff also has a famous girlfriend, model Christen Harper. The two of them will likely be featured together, which will add a new layer to Goff as viewers get a look at his relationship.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jamaal Williams doing his thing

For as much attention as Campbell’s press conferences got, Williams was just as entertaining. Nothing topped him wearing his full practice uniform, helmet and all, for an entire media session.

He’ll likely be a lead character, as his personality will dominate the offensive unit. He’s been a jolt of life since coming to Detroit, and he will bring unique perspective as someone who has only been with the Lions since Campbell took over.

Williams will give fans a sure source of entertainment, something he showed in the team’s limited YouTube series, ‘Jamaal That.’

Jeff Okudah’s rehab

An unfortunate storyline in the Lions’ 2021 season-opener was Okudah suffering a season-ending Achilles tear. Now, the 2020 No. 3 overall pick is on the mend and looking to be healthy by training camp.

With his status as a former top pick, it’s likely that his road back to the field will be covered in some capacity. His leash with the team is growing shorter, so this could be a make-or-break season for the Ohio State product.

Yet, he still has plenty of potential and could turn out to be a very good cornerback in the league. Viewers will be treated to seeing the former top pick work his way back onto the field, which will come with a plethora of emotion.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Offseason activities of Frank Ragnow and T.J. Hockenson

Two of the Lions’ young stars, Ragnow and Hockenson, have interesting offseason activities that should be explored on the show. For the former, there are plenty of outdoor excursions including hunting and fishing that could be entertaining for fans who enjoy those activities.

In seeing this, viewers could watch as Ragnow reels in a massive fish or knocks down a big deer. He’s passionate about the outdoors, which will offer a fun look at him as a person rather than as a player.

Hockenson, meanwhile, has ‘Tight End University,’ in which he works out with tight ends across the league. Travis Kelce and Hockenson’s college teammate George Kittle were among the leaders in this event last offseason.

The show could offer a unique look at what this is all about and help viewers understand the value of these types of workouts.

Ragnow and Hockenson are both recovering from season-ending injuries, so exploring their roads back to the field will be key.

The Okwara brothers

‘Hard Knocks,’ has a way of fleshing out storylines that are unique to each team. In Detroit, the Okwara brothers are the rare example of two siblings playing on the same team at the professional ranks.

The show will likely take viewers through a day in the life of the two together, showing how they interact after practice. As brothers, they have a unique bond that extends past being part of the football family.

Romeo and Julian are both in exciting positions as part of the overhaul on defense, but it’s their off-field relationship that will likely take center-stage.

Penei Sewell is an emerging superstar

The Lions have a promising core of offensive linemen, headlined by Penei Sewell. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Sewell is looking to build on a solid rookie season.

Sewell has an opportunity to assert himself as a top young lineman with another good performance in 2022. In the show, viewers must see his preparation and performance in practice.

Also, as a native of American Samoa, he has a unique story. Viewers could gain perspective on one of the youngest players in the league from hearing how he found his way to Oregon and, later, the NFL.

The inevitable training camp darling

By setting the show during the preseason, ‘Hard Knocks’ allows itself to show players at all levels of the league. There’s plenty of players going through training camp without a care in the world, but it’s those with everything to gain that capture the hearts of America.

As is the case with the push to make the roster, there will be players directly on the metaphorical line in the sand between making it and being cut. It’s uncertain who this will be on the Lions, but it’s likely that fans will be introduced to an upbeat player on the fringe of making the roster early in the show.

This player will carry new attention from Lions’ fans. Whether it’s a veteran, up-and-comer or undrafted free agent, Detroit will be introduced to a new face and watch as he battles to make the roster throughout the fall.