Where Do Lions Land in Week 1 NFL Power Rankings?
The Detroit Lions start their season on the road against the Green Bay Packers.
Head coach Dan Campbell is now tasked with following up a 15-win regular season with the hopes of advancing the team much further in the postseason.
Here is a look at Week 1 NFL power rankings.
Sports Illustrated
Power ranking: 5th
I hate to rehash a tired preseason storyline, but we are about to see, in real time, just how singularly valuable a coordinator or coordinators can be to a team. And the preseason can’t sort that out for us. It’s only in real games, when Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn aren’t on the headset, that we’ll see how the Lions respond to a Dan Campbell team that was 3-13-1 the year before this staff really started to materialize together. This isn’t “hate” or “doubt,” it’s simply stating a reason why Detroit is not higher on this list.
ESPN
Power ranking: 3rd
Injuries decimated the Lions' defense in 2024, which led to a quick playoff exit after a dominant 15-2 regular season. The departures of coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, as well as new players on the interior offensive line, create notable uncertainties. But Detroit's roster is still stacked with talent. I expect the Lions to contend for the top NFC seed again despite projecting them to have the toughest schedule.
The Athletic
Power ranking: 6th
Last ranking: 7th
The Lions moved up a spot in these rankings for one reason: the Hutch Rule. That’s what Detroit head coach Dan Campbell called his preseason policy of letting practice snaps continue even after Aidan Hutchinson beat his man and had his sights on the quarterback. Hutchinson, who is returning from a broken leg that ended his 2024 season in Week 6, has apparently done that so often this preseason that the offense wouldn’t get anything done without the Hutch Rule. If he is back at that level, he’s a Defensive Player of the Year front-runner.
CBS Sports
Power ranking: 7th
Last ranking: 4th
They will battle the Packers in the division and should be a wild card team. The loss of both coordinators and some attrition on the offensive line are concerns.
For the Win
Power ranking: 5th
I think this tends to get lost in the shuffle, so to remind everyone: the Lions won 15 games last year. No problems they've endured in the offseason or preseason, such as losing both of their coordinators, are anything extraordinary for a team of this caliber. The same juggernaut roster remains in place. There's no reason to believe it can't enjoy similar dominance, provided Dan Campbell does his job.
Sporting News
Power ranking: 6th
Last ranking: 5th
The Lions will need to deal well with the losses of offensive and defensive coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn out of the gate to keep their tough NFC North competition at bay. Looking for more downfield passing to rev up the offense and much more reliable defense with Aidan Hutchinson back.
USA Today
Power ranking: 9th
Last ranking: 9th
Much of the offseason focus has understandably been trained on their numerous coaching departures, including both coordinators. But let's not forget that DE Aidan Hutchinson will be back wrecking shop in Week 1, either.