Lions CB Proclaims Amik Robertson Best Nickel in NFL: 'Im That Thing'
Detroit Lions Amik Robertson was talking to a small group of reporters after another tough, physical joint practice against the Miami Dolphins.
This writer knew now to miss an opportunity to talk to one of the most popular players in the locker room and among the media.
After asking about practice, this writer simply asked the talented back, "How are you feeling about your game?"
Robertson said boldly, “I'm that thing, man. I try to come out here, you know, every day, and try to make some — maximize and slow down the opponent.
The response was representative of a player who is confident in himself, but also has the proven track record to say it out loud in front of people and to have the audience truly believe it.
Immediately, Terrion Arnold came walking over and proclaimed, "Best slot, nickel in the game. I'm telling y'all right now that he don't get the credit he deserves. He played corner. He played nickel, I'm telling you, the dude can do it all.”
After practice, Lions OnSI asked Arnold why he proclaimed his teammate as the best at his position.
“Yeah, he's a competitor. It's not a lot of times you gonna sit up here and you ask your nickel, ‘Hey man, play man, play man.’ A lot of nickels, they put curl drop, curl flat drops, and Amik gets up there to challenge," said Arnold. "Then he do the same thing on the outside. And then on top of that, the dude is 5'8, 5'9. He just one of them people, somebody who's a little kid, like my little brother or something.
"My little brother is like five. And he could just look to him and say, ‘Hey, if Amik can do it, I could do it.’ And I feel the same way," Arnold continued. "Me being 6'0, 6'1, I look at him like, ‘Man, this little dude up here challenging. Man, I gotta do the same thing.’ That's just how he is. Man, immediately, literally, one of those guys who just gets you going, gets you going for real.”
Robertson is tasked with being the "Swiss Army knife of the team's defense.
Last season, Detroit's defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL in passer rating allowed (82.0).
Also, they ranked second in completion percentage allowed (61.1) and second in touchdown-to-interception ratio (1.13).
Detroit only allowed 18 passing touchdowns (2nd fewest), despite featuring a rookie cornerback and a slot cornerback who was new to the team, but had plenty of experience.
“He’s an OG, but he young at the same time," said Arnold. "I think he’s like 27-years-old, but just as far as my relationship with him, like he was one of the first guys who really welcomed me in," said Arnold. "And he just even taught me like little savvy vet moves. Even just showing me like the most successful people, which I take away from him. Him and DJ (Reed) have a routine. He’s always gonna get in the hot tub, cold tub, sauna no matter how how late we got meetings, how late we got to practice. The dude's gonna be great, and he is.”