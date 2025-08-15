Position Battles To Watch In Lions' Preseason Game Against Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will get a chance to get another good look at their depth in their latest preseason game.
After engaging in a pair of joint practices with the Miami Dolphins that were centered around getting competitive reps for their starters, Dan Campbell and the Lions' coaching staff will likely turn to geting their depth players action in Saturday's preseason showdown.
As a result, the team will continue to gain clarity in a number of position battles that have been raging on throughout training camp.
Here are four position battles to watch when the Lions take on the Dolphins.
Wide receiver
Tim Patrick has been sidelined for recent practice due to an unknown injury, which has opened the door for players to get first-team reps. Isaac TeSlaa has certainly had strong moments, but Ronnie Bell is a sneaky candidate to earn a roster spot after getting some first-team reps in Wednesday's practice.
Bell had a solid performance in the team's preseason game against the Falcons, and is viewed as a reliable player for the team in the eyes of the coaching staff. TeSlaa as a drafted player is a lock to make the roster, but Bell has an opportunity to earn an extended look with a strong showing in Saturday's game.
Patrick is still the player in the lead for the third receiver spot based on performance, but TeSlaa could put himself further into the conversation with another strong showing. Meanwhile, Bell is looking to usurp seventh-round pick Dominic Lovett for a gadget or special teams role.
Tight end
Detroit's third tight end battle lost a competitor when Kenny Yeboah was placed on injured reserve, but the team added Gunnar Oakes and Steven Stilianos to the mix. As it stands, veteran Shane Zylstra is the favorite, but undrafted free agent Zach Horton also has a case.
With Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright entrenched in the top two spots, the Lions have a strong core foundation. However, all four of the players battling for the spot have a case to earn the role. Stilianos and Oakes are both new to the team, but both are coming off productive stints in the UFL this spring.
Ultimately, the tight end position battle will be one of the more intriguing position battles on the offensive side. Zylstra has the experience, but Horton's versatility is certainly a factor. Additionally, Stilianos and Oakes will likely get chances to prove their abilities in Saturday's game.
EDGE rusher
Behind Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, there are multiple players fighting for depth roles on the Lions' roster. Sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein has impressed, as has veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad.
What makes this position all the more intriguing is the presence of multiple former undrafted free agents who have had some moments throughout camp. Nate Lynn has been the best of the bunch, as he recored a sack against the Falcons and has maintained his positive momentum.
Isaac Ukwu and Mitchell Agude have also had some moments. Right now, Lynn's upside is hard to ignore. However, a big showing from Ukwu or Agude could make things even more exciting. Consistency is key for the group of edge rushers in the middle of the depth chart.
Safety
The injuries to Dan Jackson and Morice Norris open things for several players looking to earn spots at the safety position. Most notably, Grand Valley State undrafted free agent Ian Kennelly has a chance to prove himself worthy of a roster spot over the final two preseason games.
With Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason tilt, the depth will be on display. Kennelly and Rock Ya-Sin started at the position against the Falcons, and right now Kennelly's biggest competition for the spot is Norris if he is cleared to return in the coming weeks.
While the Lions could certainly lean on their versatility and leave Kennelly off the roster, the preseason game gives him a chance to remind the staff why they were so intrigued with him at their local pro day. Saturday's game is a big one for the Grand Valley State product.