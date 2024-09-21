'He Has to Learn That': Arnold Using Hands Too Aggressively
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is going through the common growing pains experienced by NFL rookies.
In his first two career games, the No. 24 pick has been penalized on four occasions.
When asked how long it takes for a young player to acclimate to his zone principles, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn explained what he felt Arnold needed to learn.
"In general, as a defensive back, it just takes time. It doesn’t matter if it’s zone, man, it’s just the rules are different," Glenn said. "You’re looked at different as far as just a defensive player knowing this is an offensive League. I think those are things that are more important than anything else, of, ‘Man, listen. You put your hands on these guys when you’re at a certain part down the field, man, it’s a good chance the ref’s going to call it.’ And that’s just what it is, and he has to learn that.
"And the thing is, I have the ultimate confidence in that player and I’m good with learning, him learning as we go through this process. He’s going to be a damn good player for us.”
In his rookie campaign, opposing quarterbacks have targeted Arnold on 13 occasions and he has given up 11 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.
His passer rating allowed through two weeks is 133.7. Against the Buccaneers, Arnold contributed to wideout Chris Godwin breaking free and being wide open for a 41-yard touchdown. In a close game, the talented wideout gave his team a 13-6 lead on an explosive play.
Zone principles can always be improved, as communication with other defensive backs and linebackers is paramount.
Arnold returned to practice Friday after missing two practices with an illness. He is listed as questionable for the contest against the Arizona Cardinals.