'That Was a Bad Read': Brian Branch Reacts to Poor Jared Goff Decision
In a short time, Brian Branch has become one of the Lions’ most reliable and versatile defenders.
As a rookie, the 2023 second-round pick showcased proficiency at stopping both the run and the pass, and also proved to be adept at rushing the passer. He recorded three interceptions, including one returned for touchdown, along with 13 passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble. Plus, he earned a 78.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts, including a 76.0 coverage grade and an 83.6 mark against the run.
He also isn't afraid to lay out an offensive player – even when it's his own teammate. Just ask Lions running back David Montgomery, who was the recipient of a powerful tackle from the hard-hitting defensive back Wednesday. Branch delivered the hit as Montgomery ran up the middle on a third-and-goal play from the 1-yard line.
“D-Mo (Montgomery) had got me last week on goal line, so I already told him I had to get him back," a grinning Branch said after practice Wednesday.
The second-year pro certainly made his presence known during Wednesday's scrimmage. He was a menace all day for Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, getting in his face multiple times and notably breaking up a pass intended for tight end Brock Wright on the sideline. While making a play on the aforementioned Goff pass, Branch also displayed his physicality, putting his shoulder into the reserve tight end's chest.
"He shouldn’t make that throw," Branch said of the errant Goff pass. "That was a bad read.”
On Wednesday, Branch surely looked comfortable playing safety, a position he played sparingly as a rookie. In fact, the Alabama product lined up for 530 total regular season snaps at nickel in 2023, as compared to just 34 reps at free safety.
Branch is expected to log an increased number of snaps at safety in 2024, which is something the young defender has embraced.
With that said, he spent time this past offseason – while recovering from a procedure on his lower left leg – studying film from a safety's perspective. As he put it, he dedicated himself to “just watching the QB, watching his reads and his progressions, and picking a call on a play and seeing what I would do in that situation.”
It's all part of Branch getting up to speed on playing the position on a more consistent basis.
“I still gotta get used to it, because shoot, I’m the last line of defense," the 22-year-old expressed. "It’s different from being at nickel where if something gets behind me, I got safety help. I can’t let nothing get behind me at safety.”