'He's Good': Latest Penei Sewell Injury Update
The Detroit Lions have the potential to have one of the top offensive lines in the entire National Football League. Naturally, the health of the unit is key for the success of the entire offense.
Supporters were holding their breath when it was reported Wednesday that former No. 7 overall pick, Penei Sewell, left practice due to a left foot injury.
According to Detroit Football Network, a team source expressed, "He's good" Wednesday evening.
In speaking to a couple of players following a lengthy scrimmage, there did not appear to be much concern that the talented offensive lineman was severely injured.
Reporters did observe Sewell walking off the field under his own power with trainers.
"A guy like Penei, you're always just worried about him but that's the reality of this league, too," said second-year tackle Colby Sorsdal, via the Detroit Free Press. "No one's God out there and as much as we want Penei to be God, anything can happen at any given time so when you're number's called you just got to go."
Brian Branch, who has also been working his way back from offseason surgery, downplayed injury concerns to one of the league's top right tackles.
"Hopefully it wasn’t nothing major or anything. I don’t think it was, so just prayers up," Branch said today, following the conclusion of the final camp practice open to the media.
