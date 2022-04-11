Skip to main content

Kayvon Thibodeaux Will Meet with Detroit Lions Tuesday

Detroit Lions will meet with one of the top draft prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft this week.

Kayvon Thibodeaux will meet with the Detroit Lions for an official visit this week. 

NFL Network reported the talented defensive lineman will meet with Detroit's personnel department and coaching staff on Tuesday. 

Thibodeaux, 21, is widely regarded as among the top draft prospects in this year's draft class. 

Unfortunately, he has faced heavy scrutiny all throughout the pre-draft process. 

There have been question marks regarding his commitment to football and whether he is ready to commit to the sheer amount of work it takes to reach his potential. 

Speaking at his pro day, Thibodeaux expressed he does not take any skepticism personally. 

The one thing that has irked him has been the notion that he isn't the best prospect that is in the draft this year. 

“It’s only hard to not take it personally if you don’t know yourself," he said. "If you know who you are inside and you know what you’ve gave to the game and you know the sacrifice that you make, I don’t think you’re worried about it.”

Thibodeaux added, "I get sick when I see freshman year tape, just because I know the player that I’ve evolved into today. So just being able to keep honing in on the craft. I always talk about it. If you use a knife 1000 times it’s gonna get dull, you know, so just continue to sharpen and continue to keep gaining new tools and really being able to use them in the game.”

