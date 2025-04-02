Things DC Kelvin Sheppard Can Do Differently Than Aaron Glenn
The Detroit Lions' defense has new leadership with Kelvin Sheppard taking over as the coordinator. Sheppard takes over for Aaron Glenn, who had helmed the defense for the previous four seasons before taking the New York Jets' head coaching job.
Glenn has mentored Sheppard for the last three seasons for the role, and as a result, the defense could look similar under the new coordinator. Key principles such as heavy man coverage and a pocket-crushing pass-rush are all elements that can be expected to be carried over.
However, as is the case with any change, there will be new wrinkles within Sheppard's defense as he takes over.
Here are two areas where Sheppard's defense may be different than Glenn's as he begins his tenure as defensive coordinator.
New perspective
Because Sheppard has worked with and been mentored by Glenn, it's easy to foresee the Lions' defense looking schematically very similar in 2025. However, how they see the game will be different based on their backgrounds.
Glenn played professionally as a safety, giving him the view of the game through the lens of a defensive back. Now, Sheppard brings his background as a linebacker to the fold and as a result will interpret the game through that lens.
That's not to say Sheppard will funnel everything through that position group, as he has spent the past several seasons working with all the position groups. Still, his background will give him an influence as to how he views the game.
Because of his different view, there could be some new and unique wrinkles to the attack. At the Combine, Sheppard said his vision for the defense is one that appears to be multiple different looks to opposing offenses but remains simplistic for the players within the scheme.
This fresh perspective will give the Lions a new feel, one that may be more tenacious than in years past.
Less blitzing
Last season, the Lions dialed up plenty of blitzes. Particularly late in the year, the Lions were dialing up the heat on opposing quarterbacks early and often. However, it's worth wondering whether that was the product of the situation Detroit's defense was in.
The Lions had their hands tied late in the year due to a number of injuries, including to stars such as Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone and Alim McNeill. Because the defense will be healthier to start the year, Sheppard's defense may dial back the blitzing.
Don't expect the Lions' man-heavy coverage scheme to change, as they've drafted and signed players in recent years that fit that mold. However, it may be wise for the team to lessen the amount of blitzing with all the talent back and healthy.