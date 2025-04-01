What AFC Coaches Said at Annual Meetings About Detroit Lions
Here is a collection of comments made by AFC head coaches across the NFL about the Detroit Lions during the 2025 Annual League Meetings.
Jets HC Aaron Glenn
On Brad Holmes: "Listen, I think Brad has his own style of doing things. I think he does a really good job with that. His communication with not just the head coach, but the other coaches, I think was phenomenal. And understanding exactly what the team needs, as far as positions, to make sure the defense, offense, special teams is successful. So I don't care what color, just the way he goes about his business, he deserves to be a GM, and I think he's one of the best GM's in this league."
Colts HC Shane Steichen
On linebacker Grant Stuard: "He had a game, obviously, where he had 20 tackles for us, a lot of special team value as well. I mean, just a phenomenal human. He's a physical player that loves the game of football. He's going to bring great energy to them. He practices 110 miles an hour every day. Phenomenal teammate. I think he's going to fit in really good there."
Broncos HC Sean Payton
On new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton: “Remember, he was in Detroit not too long ago. Two and a half, three years ago. Our industry is small, so all of these guys I feel like I’ve hired or got to work with. Dan, look when Dan calls me on Johnny Mo, and (says) he’s gonna be the play-caller, I’m like, ‘He’ll be excited.’ I’m excited for him. And the terminology and the communication, all the things that Jared (Goff) knows -- the system, that all stays cleanly intact. Johnny’s a tremendous worker. He’ll be the last one up, first one in in the morning. I’m happy for not only Johnny, but there’s a number of guys this year that just seemed to multiply (their roles). It’s good to see them here. Aaron Glenn, it’s good to see them in those positions, because those guys were loyal and worked extremely hard for me at one point. So, it’s good to see.”