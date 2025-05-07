Lions Ranked No. 2 Fantasy Offense in 2025 Season
The Detroit Lions offense will bring back most of its firepower from a season ago, setting the stage for what could be another big year.
With quarterback Jared Goff, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and a host of pass-catchers headlined by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta, the Lions are set up for success in 2025.
There will be change for the group this season, as mastermind offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departed to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears. However, the Lions still return plenty of playmakers, which suggests the group will be in good shape for the upcoming season.
Last season, Gibbs, St. Brown, Williams and Montgomery all surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards in addition to Goff receiving MVP votes. Because the group was so statistically productive, they're a good bet to be one of the most productive groups in fantasy football this season.
Fantasy Sports OnSI has the Lions' offense ranked second heading into the season, and writer Matt Brandon predicts that the group will once again be productive as long as they remain healthy.
"With elite talent at every skill position and one of the league’s most efficient offenses, the Detroit Lions are locked in as a fantasy goldmine heading into the 2025 season," Brandon wrote. "From Goff’s steady hand at quarterback to the explosive playmaking of Gibbs, St. Brown, Williams, and LaPorta, this unit offers both high floors and massive ceilings across the board. While the supporting depth at wide receiver is thin, the concentrated target distribution among Detroit’s stars only enhances their fantasy value. As long as this core stays healthy, the Lions should remain one of the most dominant and reliable offenses in fantasy football—worthy of their No. 2 ranking."
Because there are so many playmakers, it can be difficult to evenly distribute the ball and gain satisfactory results for fantasy owners. However, Goff, Gibbs, St. Brown and LaPorta all finished in the top-10 in fantasy points at their respective positions, with Gibbs being the top-performing running back in Points Per Reception leagues.
The Lions put up plenty of points last season, and with many contributors back in the mix, they are expected to do so once again in 2025.