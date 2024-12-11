Three Strategies For Lions Defense to Limit Bills QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (10-3) travel to Ford Field Sunday for a highly-anticipated showdown with Jared Goff and the Lions. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. EST.
Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best quarterbacks in the game today, is enjoying a terrific season. The Wyoming product has thrown for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions through 13 games. Plus, he's recorded a league-best QBR (76.7).
On top of all that, the dual-threat passer has added another 416 yards and nine touchdowns as a runner.
Undoubtedly, Aaron Glenn's defense will have its hands full trying to limit the productivity of Allen in this Week 15 matchup.
“He is challenging, and I haven’t had a chance to truly deep dive them yet, but I do know this: he’s taken care of the football,” Detroit head man Dan Campbell said of Allen. “He’s taking the plays that are there, and once he progresses, if it’s not (there), then he uses his legs. So, I feel a more patient player out of him, and because of that, he’s playing at a very high level. And, that makes him even more dangerous.
“He’s got a big-time arm, he’s accurate, he can read defenses, and then he's got the physical ability to take off and run. And, he can run over people, he can run around you, he can get on the perimeter. So, yeah, this is going to be a huge task for us. This is not going to be easy.”
Without further ado, let's take a look at three ways in which Detroit can attempt to curtail Allen's production Sunday.
Bring the pressure
It'll be easier said than done against Allen, who has a knack for escaping the pocket and evading pass-rushers. Because of such, he's only been sacked 13 times this season. That mark ranks toward the very bottom of the league among qualified quarterbacks.
Nonetheless, the onus will be on Glenn to dial up the blitz and get in the face of Allen as much as possible.
Additionally, EDGE Za'Darius Smith will be key to the Lions’ pass-rushing efforts vs. the Bills signal-caller. In four games in Detroit, he's amassed 20 total pressures, 14 quarterback hurries, two QB hits and four sacks.
The Lions certainly could use a solid game from the pass-rusher Sunday.
Deploy Jack Campbell strategically
I'm fully aware that Glenn is not a fan of utilizing a QB spy. However, Jack Campbell, as the de facto quarterback of the defense, will still play a vital role in stymieing the efforts of Allen both through the air and on the ground. He'll be responsible for keeping a close eye on the Bills dual-threat passer. And he'll be tasked with ensuring that Allen doesn't break off any big plays with his legs.
It won't be an easy assignment for the middle linebacker, but it will be an ultra important one on Sunday.
Keep Allen and the Bills’ offense off the field
The best way of doing this is through long drives by Goff and the Lions’ offensive attack. And, Detroit can accomplish this by relying upon its bread and butter: its ground game.
Through 13 games, the Lions have compiled 1,964 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground (both of which are the fourth-best marks in the league).
Jahmyr Gibbs, the “Sonic” to David Montgomery's “Knuckles” persona, leads all Detroit running backs with 1,016 rushing yards on the season.
I expect a healthy dose of both Gibbs and Montgomery in this Week 15 contest. And, I truly believe this will be a method deployed by the Lions to keep Allen and Buffalo's high-octane offense off the field.