3 Takeaways from 2020 NFL Combine

The 2020 NFL combine is now in the rear-view mirror.

The gathering of scouts, NFL pundits and analysts, team personnel and a collection of the best draft prospects has produced a plethora of storylines that should keep fans debating and speculating until the draft is upon us.

Here are my three takeaways from the 2020 NFL combine that are pertinent to the Detroit Lions:

Matthew Stafford will not be traded

Lions general manager Bob Quinn made it clear that the Matthew Stafford trade rumors were false and there have been no trade talks involving Detroit's franchise quarterback.

“I called Matthew and I said, ‘Listen, I haven’t had one conversation. I’m not trying to -- we’re not trading you. Period.’ "

"He was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to go anywhere,’ " Quinn said via the Detroit Free Press.

There is no question Quinn tried to completely end the Stafford trade talks.

“In terms of the whole rumor on Stafford, I think I’ve texted a lot of people here that it’s like 100 percent false. If we need to add a third exclamation point, we will. So I don’t know where that came from," Quinn said.

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Draft experts believe Detroit will select CB Jeff Okudah

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press questioned scouts, general managers, assistant coaches, coordinators and agents he felt had an idea who Detroit could select with their first-round selection.

The majority of draft experts indicated Detroit will select the highly-touted cornerback out of Ohio State, Jeff Okudah.

Okudah is the top cornerback in the draft and would be a suitable replacement if Darius Slay is traded prior to the start of the 2020 season.

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The receiving corps could be among the deepest in the history of the NFL

By all accounts, the level of talent available at the wide receiver position will allow teams to add significant offensive talent in the later rounds.

Denzel Mims is an explosive wide receiver for Baylor who racked up yards and big plays routinely.

At the Combine, Mims recorded a 38.5-inch vertical leap and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds.

With a vertical jump recorded at 44.5-inches and a 40-yard dash timed at 4.48 seconds, Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones impressed many with his workout at the Combine.

© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool impressed many with his combine workout Thursday. His skill set was on full-display and some felt he may have earned his way into being a first-round selection.

He recorded 19 reps in the bench press, a 40.5-inch vertical jump and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash.

