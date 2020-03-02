AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

3 Takeaways from 2020 NFL Combine

John Maakaron

The 2020 NFL combine is now in the rear-view mirror. 

The gathering of scouts, NFL pundits and analysts, team personnel and a collection of the best draft prospects has produced a plethora of storylines that should keep fans debating and speculating until the draft is upon us. 

Here are my three takeaways from the 2020 NFL combine that are pertinent to the Detroit Lions:

Matthew Stafford will not be traded 

Lions general manager Bob Quinn made it clear that the Matthew Stafford trade rumors were false and there have been no trade talks involving Detroit's franchise quarterback.

“I called Matthew and I said, ‘Listen, I haven’t had one conversation. I’m not trying to -- we’re not trading you. Period.’ " 

"He was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to go anywhere,’ " Quinn said via the Detroit Free Press.

There is no question Quinn tried to completely end the Stafford trade talks. 

“In terms of the whole rumor on Stafford, I think I’ve texted a lot of people here that it’s like 100 percent false. If we need to add a third exclamation point, we will. So I don’t know where that came from," Quinn said.

USATSI_13617209_168388382_lowres
© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Draft experts believe Detroit will select CB Jeff Okudah  

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press questioned scouts, general managers, assistant coaches, coordinators and agents he felt had an idea who Detroit could select with their first-round selection. 

The majority of draft experts indicated Detroit will select the highly-touted cornerback out of Ohio State, Jeff Okudah.

Okudah is the top cornerback in the draft and would be a suitable replacement if Darius Slay is traded prior to the start of the 2020 season. 

USATSI_13854371_168388382_lowres
© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The receiving corps could be among the deepest in the history of the NFL

By all accounts, the level of talent available at the wide receiver position will allow teams to add significant offensive talent in the later rounds.

Denzel Mims is an explosive wide receiver for Baylor who racked up yards and big plays routinely.

At the Combine, Mims recorded a 38.5-inch vertical leap and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds. 

With a vertical jump recorded at 44.5-inches and a 40-yard dash timed at 4.48 seconds, Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones impressed many with his workout at the Combine.

USATSI_13860962_168388382_lowres
© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool impressed many with his combine workout Thursday. His skill set was on full-display and some felt he may have earned his way into being a first-round selection.

He recorded 19 reps in the bench press, a 40.5-inch vertical jump and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash.

Related

Better Fit: Young or Simmons?

LB Danny Trevathan Would Be Solid Addition to Detroit Lions

Stay at No. 3 or Trade Down: What Should Detroit Do?

LB Isaiah Simmons Should Be Lions Top Draft Target

Lions Receive Huge Haul From Raiders in Latest Mock Draft

Columnist Believes Lions Could Pass on DE Chase Young

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Receive Huge Haul from Raiders in Latest Mock Draft

Detroit Lions trade down with Las Vegas Raiders in latest NFL mock draft

John Maakaron

by

Sixpack69

Matthew Stafford's Back is Completely Healed

Kelly Stafford post's Matthew Stafford's back is completely healed

John Maakaron

Better Fit: Young or Simmons?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Isaiah Simmons?

John Maakaron

Combine Winner: Isaiah Simmons Should Be Lions Top Draft Target

Lions have been looking for a player like LB Isaiah Simmons for years

John Maakaron

by

medevacdic22

Stay at No. 3 or Trade Back: What Should the Lions Do?

Vito Chirco opines on what the Lions should do with the No. 3 overall pick

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

LB Danny Trevathan Would Be Solid Addition to Lions Defense

Read why the Detroit Lions should target the unrestricted free agent who played for the Bears last season

John Maakaron

Rumor: Don't Rule Out Lions Drafting OL Tristan Wirfs with No. 3 Pick

OL Tristan Wirfs impressed many during his combine workout

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Columnist Believes Lions Could Pass on DE Chase Young

Could DE Chase Young fall to the Lions and yet Detroit still passes on him?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

The Case of a Lonely Lions Fan

Rachel Marie dives into what it's like to be a Lions fan with no one around to relate to her

rachelmariesports

Evaluating How Lions Should Spend in Free Agency

Watch Logan Lamorandier & John Maakaron's latest SI Lions Maven Podcast

John Maakaron