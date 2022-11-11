Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Giants

The Detroit Lions will face the New York Giants in Week 11 at MetLife Stadium.

The Detroit Lions will again head out on the road in Week 11 to face off against the New York Giants.

Following the team's bye week, head coach Dan Campbell has steadily seen the benefits of practice reps translating out on the field every week.

“Yeah, I mean I feel like these guys -- so much of it is about your confidence and certainly what we did last week (beating the Packers) helps the confidence," said Campbell. "But there again you’ve got to put the work back in again. You restart the week and it’s all about the details and working through those because that’s still what it comes down to.

Look it’s been a good week," Campbell continued. "There’s been a lot that has gone into it. This offense does a ton and there’s a ton of eye candy. We’ve already talked about this quarterback, these backs. They play hard, they’ve got speed and size on the perimeter. So, there’s a lot that goes into it. But I feel like our guys have been locked in and we’ve still got another day here of work. We really got two more days to finalize the details of it. But it’s been good.”

The Lions last defeated the Giants in December of 2019, a 31-26 victory at Ford Field.

