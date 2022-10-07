The Detroit Lions will have a significant test in front of them this weekend against the New England Patriots.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated that one of the big challenges facing the Lions offense is the vast experience of the Patriots coaching staff, which allows for an ability to draw upon calls that are challenging to prepare for.

“I think every week they show something that they haven’t shown that year," Johnson said. "They’ve got 10-plus years of things that they can draw back on, I mean there’s something, not to divulge too much, but I saw in the Pittsburgh game this year that I remember they brought out in 2016 against us in Miami. So, they have a huge library that they can always go back to, and so it makes it hard. It makes it hard to come up with a sound game plan.”

On the flip side, Detroit's offense must work to attempt to try and showcase different looks as well, since Bill Belichick and the defensive coaching staff will be seeking to limit the league's top scoring offense.

"I mean we only have four games on tape for them to study. Certainly, they can dive back into last year with our personnel," Johnson explained. "I think that’s always where it starts for them. They want to know our players more so than the scheme, and so yeah, I’m sure we’ll have some wrinkles for them that they haven’t seen on tape, but overall, it’s going to be a good game for both sides.”

Detroit will be heading on the road for a Week 5 contest against the team's former head coach, Matt Patricia, who is now working with the Patriots' offense.

Patricia was not obligated to speak to the media this week, so we are not certain what his exact thoughts are regarding facing the team he used to lead.

It will be the team's final contest before their Week 6 bye.