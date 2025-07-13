All Lions

Tim Patrick 2025 Season Stat Prediction

What will Tim Patrick provide for Lions' offense in 2025?

Vito Chirco

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
After a productive 2024 campaign, Tim Patrick has solidified his spot on the Detroit Lions’ 2025 roster.

He'll enter the season as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on Detroit's receivers depth chart.

Patrick, who was signed to the Lions’ practice squad late last August, was soon elevated to the active roster and proceeded to record a bounceback season. 

After missing the previous two seasons due to injury, Patrick suited up for 16 games and amassed 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns. His best performance of the season arguably came in Detroit’s 34-31 Week 14 victory against the Green Bay Packers. In the NFC North divisional affair, he produced six receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. 

For his efforts last season, the 31-year-old was rewarded with a one-year contract from Detroit general manager Brad Holmes.

“He fits us, just the way he is, the way he works, his attention to detail, and he brings a little something different to us," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Patrick last season. "He's a big guy. He's a big target, he's physical, he's tough. So, I'm glad he's here.”

Patrick, who spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, has averaged 35 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns a season since joining the NFL ranks in 2018.

At this present juncture, I'm predicting that the veteran wideout will finish with 38 catches for 438 yards and three scores across 15 games this upcoming season.

Vito Chirco
VITO CHIRCO

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 

