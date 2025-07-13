Tim Patrick 2025 Season Stat Prediction
After a productive 2024 campaign, Tim Patrick has solidified his spot on the Detroit Lions’ 2025 roster.
He'll enter the season as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on Detroit's receivers depth chart.
Patrick, who was signed to the Lions’ practice squad late last August, was soon elevated to the active roster and proceeded to record a bounceback season.
After missing the previous two seasons due to injury, Patrick suited up for 16 games and amassed 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns. His best performance of the season arguably came in Detroit’s 34-31 Week 14 victory against the Green Bay Packers. In the NFC North divisional affair, he produced six receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
For his efforts last season, the 31-year-old was rewarded with a one-year contract from Detroit general manager Brad Holmes.
“He fits us, just the way he is, the way he works, his attention to detail, and he brings a little something different to us," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Patrick last season. "He's a big guy. He's a big target, he's physical, he's tough. So, I'm glad he's here.”
Patrick, who spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, has averaged 35 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns a season since joining the NFL ranks in 2018.
At this present juncture, I'm predicting that the veteran wideout will finish with 38 catches for 438 yards and three scores across 15 games this upcoming season.