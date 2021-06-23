T.J. Hockenson Ranked Top 5 Tight End Entering 2021 NFL Season

NFL Network analyst James Jones believes Detroit Lions T.J. Hockenson is the fifth best tight end in the NFL.

The expectations have certainly climbed for third-year tight end T.J. Hockenson.

In 2020, Hockenson secured 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

His increased productivity in Detroit's offense has not gone unnoticed, as Detroit's new general manager, offensive coordinator and several NFL analysts have expressed publicly their expectations for Hockenson to take another step forward in 2021.

"T.J. did some nice things last year and I think his ceiling is even higher," said offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. "I know he made the Pro Bowl and all that, but he can play even better and that was the encouraging part."

"T.J. was a guy I was obviously high on when he came out of Iowa," Brad Holmes said via detroitlions.com. "But I will say watching him now, and even last year and in year's past, he is one of the better balanced tight ends that can contribute in both phases."

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In his recent ranking of NFL tight ends entering the 2021 season, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst James Jones ranked Hockenson as the No. 5 tight end entering the 2021 season.

"Not a lot of people get a chance to see this young fella play because he is in Detroit and they don't get a lot of primetime games. So, you're not able to see how good this young fella is. He can absolutely play," James explained. "Any time you throw the football up to him, he's able to go up and make the plays. He's an excellent route runner. He's quick off the line of scrimmage, explosive off the line of scrimmage. This is an excellent player. And a lot of people need to know more about this young fella right here."

For all the talk regarding his pass catching abilities, Hockenson also excelled as a run and pass blocker last season, as he only allowed three total pressures all of last season.

If Lynn and Co. can tap into and enhance the 23-year-old's already elevated skill set, the goals of an improved run and pass game offense can be achieved in 2021, the first year with quarterback Jared Goff under center.

"He's got the athletic ability and the route savvy and the quickness and the agility," Holmes said. He's got all that to be a threat in the passing game, but the way he can contribute in the run game as well, sometimes you're not getting both."

