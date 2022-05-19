T.J. Lang Explains One Good Thing Matt Patricia Did for Lions

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang explains why practicing on grass was easier on his body.

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has had his fair share of criticism levied against him from disappointed supporters and several ex-players.

Upon his arrival to Motown back in 2018, the ex-Patriots defensive coordinator attempted to instill a rigid manner of behavior that was intended to spark a dormant franchise.

His run in Detroit was unsuccessful and resulted in his dismissal prior to the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Necessary Roughness podcast, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang discussed with co-host Jon Jansen certain things he looked for when a new NFL schedule was released.

Among them was which games took place in stadiums that featured turf fields.

"Turf for the big guys, like that wears you out man," Lang explained.



He went on to praise Patricia for helping out the offensive line by actually conducting practice outside at the team's Allen Park facility.

The outdoor fields feature grass, which is easier to tolerate than the indoor field turf the Lions utilize.

"I actually defended coach Patricia about this because he used to take a lot of (edited out expletive) when Lions went out practicing outside in December and it was 15 degrees out there," Lang said about his former coach. "People didn't understand. I'm like, 'Guys, he does it for the big guys.' It's grass and it's soft. It's better for your joints to go out there on a Thursday and be on the grass than it is to spend two hours in the indoor on turf because the big buys are going to feel it for a couple of days. That was something that coach Patricia did really well that I defended him for."



