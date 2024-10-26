All Lions

Why Lions DL Josh Paschal Missed Practice All Week

Detroit Lions DL expected to return next week after dealing with illness.

John Maakaron

Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) celebrates a tackles against Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice
Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) celebrates a tackles against Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions were without defensive lineman Josh Paschal this past week at practice.

The talented defensive lineman was officially ruled out of Detroit's Week 8 home contest against the Tennessee Titans.

After practice Friday, the 24-year-old revealed "something came up as part of his annual check-ins after beating cancer while he was at Kentucky."

Back in 2018, Paschal was diagnosed with malignant melinoma.

“I just had something small that I had to take care of this week,” Paschal told reporter Benjamin Raven of MLive after practice Friday. “Fortunately, it’s not something long-term. It’s just something that I had to take care of. I had to knock it out."

Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike are expected to step-in and take advantage of increased playing time due to the significant leg injury to Aidan Hutchinson.

The team signed Isaiah Thomas off of the Cincinnatti Bengals practice squad.

Inside The Numbers: Detroit Lions Hangover Curse Is Real

Against the Titans, Detroit will likely debut Thomas and count on their linebackers, secondary for additional help to rush the opposing quarterback.

“It’s kinda hard. But at the same time, it’s life. There is always something that is going to get thrown at you," Paschal said. "I’m glad that I had the resources to deal with it. Now, it’s just all about getting back to ball and being able to help this team win. It’s all about making sure that I don’t get injured from this long-term. Just building my strength back and all of that.”

Paschal indicated he is expecting to return to action next week against the Green Bay Packers.

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News