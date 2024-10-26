Why Lions DL Josh Paschal Missed Practice All Week
The Detroit Lions were without defensive lineman Josh Paschal this past week at practice.
The talented defensive lineman was officially ruled out of Detroit's Week 8 home contest against the Tennessee Titans.
After practice Friday, the 24-year-old revealed "something came up as part of his annual check-ins after beating cancer while he was at Kentucky."
Back in 2018, Paschal was diagnosed with malignant melinoma.
“I just had something small that I had to take care of this week,” Paschal told reporter Benjamin Raven of MLive after practice Friday. “Fortunately, it’s not something long-term. It’s just something that I had to take care of. I had to knock it out."
Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike are expected to step-in and take advantage of increased playing time due to the significant leg injury to Aidan Hutchinson.
The team signed Isaiah Thomas off of the Cincinnatti Bengals practice squad.
Against the Titans, Detroit will likely debut Thomas and count on their linebackers, secondary for additional help to rush the opposing quarterback.
“It’s kinda hard. But at the same time, it’s life. There is always something that is going to get thrown at you," Paschal said. "I’m glad that I had the resources to deal with it. Now, it’s just all about getting back to ball and being able to help this team win. It’s all about making sure that I don’t get injured from this long-term. Just building my strength back and all of that.”
Paschal indicated he is expecting to return to action next week against the Green Bay Packers.