Todd McShay Shares Why Value of Detroit Lions' No. 2 Pick Has Decreased

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay shared his opinions on why trading the No. 2 pick may be difficult for the Lions.

The Detroit Lions may eventually end up regretting defeating the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the 2021 regular season. 

As a result of their 3-13-1 record, the Lions have found themselves sitting with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars could end up selecting defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, which could put the Lions in a dilemma when it is time to make their selection. 

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay shared with reporters, via video conference, his thoughts on why the value of Detroit's pick has decreased.

Unfortunately for the Lions, there is no quarterback that is considered elite and there is considerable depth in the draft class at the offensive line and EDGE rusher positions. 

"It sucks for Detroit this year, because there's no elite quarterback where they can solve that problem moving forward," McShay explained. "And, knowing the quarterback situation, the next two best players on a lot of teams boards (after Hutchinson) are the offensive tackles, and they're in really good shape there moving forward. I just think it's tough how it plays out."

McShay doesn't envision general manager Brad Holmes receiving a legitimate offer to pull the trigger on trading down. 

"I'd be surprised if Detroit got a legitimate, respectable offer to move out of that No. 2 spot," McShay said. "If they did, I would jump at it, because the same player you're going to get at three, four or five is what you're going to wind up taking at No. 2 anyway, especially without that big need at offense tackle."

