Former Lions DL Coach Away From Patriots Due to Medical Condition
Former Detroit Lions defensive line coach and current New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is currently away from his new team due to an unspecified medical situation according to reports Friday.
Williams, who departed Detroit this offseason to join the coaching staff of Mike Vrabel with the Patriots, has reportedly remained in contact with the head coach and the team but will not be present for rookie minicamp.
He is expected to return to the team eventually, but Vrabel did not give a timeline as to when that will be.
"I have been in constant communication with him daily," Vrabel said, via ESPN. "Terrell is eager to get back. We're excited to get him back. He's still been in contact with the players through Zoom, and with myself and the rest of the coaching staff."
Williams spent one season in Detroit working under Dan Campbell. The two had previous history working together in Miami. Previously working under Vrabel in Tennessee, when Vrabel was let go Williams jumped at the opportunity to work for Campbell in 2024.
Even after Williams left to rejoin his former boss in New England, Campbell still had high praise for the coach at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Detroit hired Kacy Rodgers to replace Williams.
“He’s an outstanding teacher. Great human being, someone that’s team-first. Hard worker, I think he’s got a good vision for what he wants to do, and certainly for what Vrabel’s gonna want to do out there," Campbell said. "They’ve worked together. He’s just top-notch. That’s the hardest thing, I’ve got Terrell and a year later he’s gone. Was fortunate to get Kacy Rodgers here after that. They’re gonna be very happy with him, he’s outstanding. He’s one of the best D-line coaches in the league, if not the best. He and Kacy are one and two.”