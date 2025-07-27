All Lions

Top Detroit Lions Photos From First Practice With Season Members

Here's a look at some of the best photos from Saturday's practice.

Christian Booher

Detroit Lions wide receiver Ronnie Bell (10).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Ronnie Bell (10). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have finished their second day of padded practices for their 2025 training camp.

There's been plenty of physicality shown throughout the team's first six days of camp, with this physicality being taken up a notch when the pads officially came on Friday.

The ability to have full contact adds another layer to the team's competition across the board, as it allows for a more thorough evaluation of what this year's roster has to offer.

Fifth-year head coach Dan Campbell has been eager to see how the competitions will play out. The next step for many players battling for roster spots will be in the preseason, as Detroit is less than a week away from suiting up for the first time together as a team.

Because of this, Campbell is enjoying the competition amidst the roster and eager to see who steps up.

“It’s the best, I mean, it’s the best. We are fortunate to have a – we have a group of alphas, and for those guys to continue to just compete and sharpen each other and work. You just watched, for example, our one-on-one tackle drill yesterday. Man, David (Montgomery) and Jack (Campbell). In the first one, David gets him cold. And then, man, here we go, rep two, Jack learned a little something. Now, he shaved a cone there, but he did learn. Man, he learned from it and came back and competed and got better. Man, I said it yesterday. This is how you continue to raise the floor, and you get better and better."

Here's a look at some of the best photos from Saturday's practice.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions linebackers Alex Anzalone (34) and Anthony Pittman (41).
Detroit Lions linebackers Alex Anzalone (34) and Anthony Pittman (41). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Shield Ford Hamp, left, and Martha Ford.
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Shield Ford Hamp, left, and Martha Ford. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0).
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97).
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport (92).
Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport (92). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23).
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (39) signs autographs for fans after practice during training camp
Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (39) signs autographs for fans after practice during training camp / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions cornerback Morice Norris (26), left, and cornerback D.J. Reed (4) practice during training camp
Detroit Lions cornerback Morice Norris (26), left, and cornerback D.J. Reed (4) practice during training camp / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Christian Booher
Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division. 

