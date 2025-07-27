Top Detroit Lions Photos From First Practice With Season Members
The Detroit Lions have finished their second day of padded practices for their 2025 training camp.
There's been plenty of physicality shown throughout the team's first six days of camp, with this physicality being taken up a notch when the pads officially came on Friday.
The ability to have full contact adds another layer to the team's competition across the board, as it allows for a more thorough evaluation of what this year's roster has to offer.
Fifth-year head coach Dan Campbell has been eager to see how the competitions will play out. The next step for many players battling for roster spots will be in the preseason, as Detroit is less than a week away from suiting up for the first time together as a team.
Because of this, Campbell is enjoying the competition amidst the roster and eager to see who steps up.
“It’s the best, I mean, it’s the best. We are fortunate to have a – we have a group of alphas, and for those guys to continue to just compete and sharpen each other and work. You just watched, for example, our one-on-one tackle drill yesterday. Man, David (Montgomery) and Jack (Campbell). In the first one, David gets him cold. And then, man, here we go, rep two, Jack learned a little something. Now, he shaved a cone there, but he did learn. Man, he learned from it and came back and competed and got better. Man, I said it yesterday. This is how you continue to raise the floor, and you get better and better."
