Observations: Lions Defensive Tackles Dominate
The Detroit Lions had an exciting atmosphere for their first practice with season-ticket holders in attendance.
Fifth-year coach Dan Campbell praised the fan base prior to practice, expressing his appreciation for their support.
"It's awesome. Any time we get our fans, our season-ticket holders back out here for camp, it's pretty special. It doesn't matter where I go, the players go, the other coaches, they always let it be known, 'Hey man, season-ticket holder since, whatever it is, '76, '65.' And it just keeps going on and on, and it's awesome. It's our job to give them something to be proud of and continue to want to be season-ticket holders. We've got the best fans, man. We've got the best freakin' city, and it's our job to make them proud. we're gonna do that."
Several key players returned from injury, and fans brought plenty of energy in what was an exciting weekend practice.
Here are observations from the Lions' sixth training camp practice, and second padded practice, of the 2025 season.
Participation report
With season-ticket holders in the house, the Lions welcomed back a number of prominent figures from injury. Most notably, linebacker Alex Anzalone practiced for the first time in camp on Saturday after missing the start with a hamstring injury.
Others returning from injury or absence included cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (chest), defensive linemen Tyleik Williams (personal reasons), Roy Lopez (foot) and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Like Anzalone, Muhammad was practicing for the first time in camp.
Anzalone noted that his return to practice was part of his rehab progression, not a sign that contract talks were reaching a conclusion.
Williams returned to the first-team defense on Saturday, getting reps with the top defensive unit on the interior.
Tim Patrick also returned to action after spending Friday working on the side with trainers.
As for absences, the Lions were without All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph as well as undrafted free agent Ian Kenelly.
Defensive tackles swarm
Detroit has the makings of a strong defensive interior for the 2025 season. With DJ Reader anchoring the group at nose tackle and Lopez and Williams back in action, the full-contact practice allowed the group to showcase its prowess.
Running the ball was difficult at times for the Lions' offense, as Detroit's interior defensive line routinely clogged the lanes and swarmed the football. Reader, Lopez and Williams all have natural athleticism to go along with imposing size.
The defense controlled a red-zone team period. Jared Goff was forced to throw it away on first-down, then was sacked on second-down. His third-down pass fell incomplete, and Terrion Arnold made a nice tackle on David Montgomery to end the session.
Sewell bounces back
After struggling some on Friday, particularly against Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell bounced back and had a strong day with the offensive line. He shut down rush attempts against Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport during 1-on-1 drills.
For the third-straight day, the Lions' first-team offense featured Graham Glasgow playing center and Tate Ratledge at right guard. Glasgow and Ratledge were both solid in 1-on-1 drills, with Christian Mahogany once again showcasing his consistency against Tyleik Williams.
TeSlaa continues to roll
One day after mossing Avonte Maddox, rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa drew praise from Campbell and proceeded to have another strong day.
The Arkansas product, who has been practicing through a lingering knee issue, made multiple plays throughout Saturday's practice. Among his highlights was the final play of the day, as he beat veteran DiCaprio Bootle on a vertical route that went for a big gain.
After practice, TeSlaa was out on the JUGS machine getting extra catches in with veteran Tim Patrick.
It's also worth noting that fellow rookie Dominic Lovett has had a strong start to camp, particularly on special teams.
Hooker's up-and-down day
Hendon Hooker returned to the second-team offense as part of the Lions' backup quarterback rotation. He had an early scramble that turned into a completion to Shane Zylstra, but was inconsistent in the red-zone 7-on-7 period that followed.
The third-year passer connected with Tom Kennedy on a touchdown pass, which was a well-thrown fade route in the back corner of the end zone. However, he had three incompletions around that throw with two intended for Isaac TeSlaa.
In a full-team red-zone period, Hooker connected with Tim Patrick on a short pass and a toss to the left for tight end Kenny Yeboah.
Hutchinson remains consistent
Aidan Hutchinson continues to put on a show early in training camp, with the element of full contact allowing him to fully show his abilities.
Hutchinson's first highlight play of the day came when he stuffed a David Montgomery run early in practice. He also beat left tackle Dan Skipper with a move to the inside on a play that would've likely been a strip-sack had he been able to make contact with the quarterback.
After practice, Campbell told NFL Network that he sees an increased level of hunger from the standout defender as he returns from injury. Additionally, he became the latest member of the coaching staff to admit that he believes Hutchinson could be even better than last season.
"I see a player that is very confident in his abilities. I see a player that appears to bend even better than last year, and I see a player who was hungry that's even hungrier," Campbell said. "So it's good to have him back, and he's gonna have a hell of a season for us."
Highlight catches
The best catch of Saturday's practice belonged to undrafted rookie wide receiver Jackson Meeks, who snared a one-handed grab on a pass from Kyle Allen. A big, physical wide receiver, he was one of the best collegiate wideouts in contested situations last year.
Meeks has already caught the eye of his teammates for his production and willingness to learn, with veteran cornerback Amik Robertson mentioning that Meeks and Dominic Lovett asked him to evaluate their film during a recent encounter in the recovery room.
Lovett also made his share of nice catches and continues to flash potential. In red-zone drills, he got past veteran DiCaprio Bootle and held onto the catch while absorbing a hit from a linebacker over the middle of the field.
Believed to be a slot-only contributor who also has a role on special teams, the Georgia product is making his claim at a bigger role.
"Honestly, I just look at it like as long as you know the concept, you can be anywhere. It’s not really about playing outside or inside," Lovett said. "As long as you know the concept of the play, the timing, the route. Slot mirrors the slot, outside mirrors the outside. If you play both, it just expands your game. Coaches can put you different places and utilize you in different ways to help the team.”
Fans add energy, excitement
Season-ticket holders were allowed to attend practice for the first time on Saturday as part of the NFL's Back Together Weekend. With long lines to get in prior to practice, there was a clear upgrade in atmosphere as opposed to practices without fans.
Loud cheers accompanied several players taking the field, including Campbell, Jared Goff and Jameson Williams. Team owner Sheila Hamp and her mother Martha also received loud applause, while fans at one point were chanting the name of Alex Anzalone.
How Lions can be like Metallica
Dan Campbell has never been shy about his affinity for the rock band Metallica, and the 2025 season offers him a chance to follow in the footsteps of one of his favorite bands.
After having success over the last three seasons, the Lions have had to replace both of their coordinators. Albeit under different circumstances, Metallica was forced to continue producing music at a high rate after their bassist Cliff Burton passed away.
During his interview with NFL Network, Campbell and reporter Tom Pelissero discussed the similarities between what the Lions have had to do and what Metallica did in the late 1980's.
"First of all, Metallica did a hell of a job with what they did. They had to replace, it's not easy, but they did that, and that's why they still are who they are," Campbell said. "They continue to evolve, every year, every decade, and just get better and better and putting out hits. So that's what I plan on doing, and that's what I did when I hired and promoted Kelvin Sheppard and then John Morton. I'm very familiar with both of them, of course I'm gonna have my spin on it. This will always be — it'll start with me and my influence on it, but I want these guys to coach and do what they believe in. We're gonna be just fine."
Quick hitters
1.) There were some early procedural issues, as both the first- and second-team offenses committed false start penalties.
2.) Jake Bates was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts during a special teams drill, with a long of 53 yards. Detroit's kicker did not miss a field goal observed by media. He was able to connect from distance on his second set of kicks. I observed that he took a total of six kicks without a miss.
3.) Grant Stuard is known as a special teams standout, and it wasn't hard to see why when he made a nice tackle on Amon-Ra St. Brown during a special teams drill.
4.) Ever-motivated defensive end Ahmed Hassanein got some extra work on special teams, repping with both the first and second groups on coverage units.