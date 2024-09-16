All Lions

Tragedy Strikes Detroit Lions Tailgate at Eastern Market

One person has passed away, another is in critical condition after Eastern Market shooting.

John Maakaron

Family, friends of a victims that were shot at a tailgating party for the Lions in eastern market, wait for answers from Detroit Police
Family, friends of a victims that were shot at a tailgating party for the Lions in eastern market, wait for answers from Detroit Police / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
What should have been fans discussing and debating the Detroit Lions losing a football game turned into tragedy at an Eastern Market tailgate Sunday afternoon.

According to the Detroit News, "An altercation led to gunplay that left one man dead, a second man in critical condition, and a suspect in custody."

Unfortunately, the incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. at Shed 6 on Riopelle Street, following the Lions first loss of the season at Ford Field.

"A large fight broke out which dispersed after a few minutes. They reconvened a few feet away from where the initial fight started. The two fighters put up their hands like they were about to fight each other," said Detroit police chief James White. "One of the people in the fight, a male from Oak Park, pulls out a gun and fires at least twice. Two people were struck."

Detroit's police chief expressed the mix of tailgaiting, drinking and guns is likely going to end in trouble and there are far too many people pulling out weapons during physical altercations.

"Tailgating, drinking and guns don't mix," White said. "It's ridiculous. If you're going to fight, then fight. Everyone has to have a gun, it makes them feel tough. And now, we've got two people shot, and one dead, and another suspect who is going to face some serious charges, probably murder."

Videos and photographs have spread like wildfire across social media, as thousands of fans were reportedly nearby.

"We see (aggression) at carnivals, we see it at social events," White said. "Everyone has to have a gun. You don't need a gun at a tailgate. The big story today should've been that the Lions lost and some people had a fight."

John Maakaron

