Training Camp Preview: Hendon Hooker Must Step Up
The Detroit Lions believe Jared Goff is the right man to lead them to the Super Bowl.
With Detroit being considered among the top contenders for a championship, Goff has proven to be the steady hand the team needs in leading them to back-to-back division titles. However, his 2024 season will ultimately be remembered for his poor performance in the Divisional Round loss to Washington.
There's intrigue behind Goff, as the Lions have set up a competition between Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen for the backup spot. This battle will take center stage throughout the preseason, as the Lions have traditionally not played their starters very much, if at all, during these games.
As a result, training camp's focus at the quarterback position will be on the guys behind Goff. Here's where the Lions stand at the quarterback position heading into 2025 training camp.
Reason for hope
Goff had his best season as a Lion last year, throwing for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl honors for the fourth time and finished fifth in MVP voting while leading the team to a 15-2 finish.
The Cal product has proven to be one of the league's most durable quarterbacks, as he hasn't missed a game since the 2021 season. His touchdown pass total has risen every year, and both he and the coaching staff believe he's in his prime and continuing to improve each year.
Goff and Ben Johnson had great rapport, and now the veteran passer will be tested with Johnson becoming the head coach of the Chicago Bears. John Morton is the new offensive coordinator, and Morton has familiarity with Goff from his time on the coaching staff in 2022.
Now, Morton and Goff are hoping that they can recreate that magic that made the Lions so explosive over the past three seasons. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta all back, Detroit has all the pieces to once again have an exciting and powerful passing game.
Reason for worry
The coordinator change has been a cause for concern for pundits, as they're concerned about whether the offensive success is due more to Johnson or Goff. With Johnson departing, Goff will have to prove to some that he's more than just a byproduct of Johnson's genius.
Because Goff has been so durable, the Lions also haven't gotten an extended look at Hooker in meaningful game action through his first two seasons. He was able to get some time in the preseason and had his moments, but the book is largely still out on what the Tennessee product would provide for the Lions if given the chance in a meaningful setting.
The Lions' decision to sign Teddy Bridgewater late in the year and promptly push him ahead of Hooker on the depth chart for their playoff game was telling.
Hooker's preseason performance got better over the course of his three games last year. However, his camp practices were hindered with mistakes in his timing and accuracy. This year is an important one for his future.
Training camp battle
The Lions have, to this point, elected to carry three quarterbacks into training camp. As a result, the competition will be for the backup job between Hooker and Allen.
Hooker is viewed as the favorite and has the advantage of being a player the team invested in with a 2023 third-round draft pick. However, the Lions have built their identity on competition and won't be afraid to give Allen an opportunity to win the job.
Allen has 19 starts and 31 appearances under his belt over seven NFL seasons and stints with five NFL teams. His biggest taste of action came in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers, when he started 12 games and had a 5-7 record in his opportunities.
With the Hall of Fame game giving the Lions an extra preseason game, Hooker and Allen will get plenty of opportunities to battle it out.
Player to watch
With his rookie contract set to expire after the 2026 season, this year is a massive one for Hooker. Goff is entering the first year of a four-year extension, so if Hooker hopes to be a starter it appears it will have to be elsewhere.
With a good preseason, Hooker can help his stock amongst the rest of the league immensely. That would be a win-win scenario for both parties, as Hooker would generate buzz for himself and the Lions would potentially see an increase in trade value if they don't view him as part of the long-term plans.
Additionally, the Lions could elect to re-sign Hooker and keep him as the long-term backup behind Goff. If the team doesn't see value in that or Hooker struggles this preseason, they could also look to dip into what is shaping up to be an intriguing crop of backup quarterbacks in the 2026 draft class.