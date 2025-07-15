Detroit Lions 2025 Training Camp Primer
The Detroit Lions have high expectations for the 2025 season with training camp rapidly approaching.
After suffering a crushing upset loss at the hands of the Washington Commanders that ended a historic 2024 season, the Lions and coach Dan Campbell are dealing with an offseason of change while still holding on to Super Bowl hopes.
With a loaded schedule and some key departures, the road to their ultimate goal will not be an easy one. However, the Lions have many of their key pieces in place and should be right in the mix when playing at their best.
Here is a recap of the offseason as well as a preview for what's to come when the Lions open training camp this weekend.
Key losses
Campbell was forced to find two new coordinators this offseason, as both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn took head coaching jobs. Their replacements, John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard, will face high expectations immediately.
With those departures, the Lions also left several key members of the staff including assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett, passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, tight ends coach Steve Heiden and defensive line coach Terrell Williams.
The Lions' biggest on-field departures came on the offensive line. Four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow shocked the fan base with his retirement announcement in June during OTAs, leaving a massive void at a position that he ruled for seven seasons.
Ragnow wasn't the only departure on the offensive line, however, as Kevin Zeitler left to sign a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans after starting 16 games for Detroit a season ago. Asa result, the Lions will have to replace two of their three starters on the interior from last year.
The Lions did make one offseason external addition on the offensive line in free agency, signing Trystan Colon in the wake of Ragnow's retirement.
Elsewhere, the Lions are also dealing with some departures on the defensive side. Cornerback Carlton Davis signed a new three-year deal with the New England Patriots after being Detroit's No. 1 cornerback last season, while Ifeatu Melifonwu signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins after injuries hampered the final year of his rookie contract.
Detroit also released Za'Darius Smith, who was last year's trade deadline acquisition. However, Smith remains without a new team and there's been plenty of buzz surrounding a potential reunion.
Key additions
Detroit's most notable free agent addition was cornerback D.J. Reed, who is expected to be the team's No. 1 cornerback at this stage barring a big jump from Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. To supplement the secondary, the Lions also added veterans Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin.
Additionally, Detroit added key depth pieces to their defense with the signings of defensive tackle Roy Lopez and linebacker Grant Stuard. Lopez comes from the Arizona Cardinals, while Stuard played for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Lions also utilized free agency to bring in external players who could compete for backup jobs, such as former New York Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah and journeyman quarterback Kyle Allen.
Detroit made a number of internal free agent signings, with Derrick Barnes and Levi Onwuzurike back for a fifth season after their rookie deals expired. Barnes inked a three-year deal, while Onwuzurike re-upped for one year. Defensive end Marcus Davenport is also a notable player back after playing just two games for the Lions in 2024.
On the coaching staff front, the Lions have several new assistants joining their new coordinators. These newcomers include running backs coach Tashard Choice, passing game coordinator David Shaw, tight ends coach Tyler Roehl and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers.
Rookies
Round 1, pick 28 -- Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Round 2, pick 57 -- Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
Round 3, pick 70 -- Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Round 5, pick 171 -- Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU
Round 6, pick 196 -- Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
Round 7, pick 230 -- Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
Round 7, pick 244 -- Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
Undrafted free agents
OL Mason Miller
TE Zach Horton
TE Luke Deal
WR Jackson Meeks
WR Jakobie Keeney-James
RB Anthony Tyus III
RB Kye Robichaux
DE Keith Cooper Jr.
S Ian Kennelly
Position battles
Center
With Ragnow off to retirement, the Lions will need to find a new anchor for their offensive line. The leader of the pack is currently Graham Glasgow, last year's starting left guard who has also started four games at center over the last two seasons in Ragnow's absence.
An intriguing pick is second-round draft pick Tate Ratledge, whom the Lions have been cross-training at the center position after he was a guard at Georgia. However, Ratledge has still not signed his rookie contract and could be a holdout candidate if no agreement is reached before practices begin.
Other potential candidates include 2024 undrafted free agent Kingsley Eguakun, new veteran free agent signing Trystan Colon and swingman offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal.
Offensive guard
Zeitler's departure also leaves a gap on Detroit's offensive line. The Lions need to find a reliable solution on the interior, and it's expected that the loser between Glasgow and Ratledge of the center battle will be a front-runner to start at one of the guard spots.
Christian Mahogany, a 2024 sixth-round pick, shot up the depth chart after missing a chunk of the start of the season due to a bout with mono. After making two starts and looking comfortable, Mahogany is viewed as a starter on one side of the offensive interior.
While Miles Frazier is not in the mix for the center position at this stage, the 2025 fifth-round pick could certainly battle for playing time at the guard position. Colon is another player to watch in this battle, as he has 15 starts and 51 appearances under his belt to this point in his career.
Players like Kayode Awosika and Netane Muti are also intriguing. Awosika has started games for Detroit but was replaced as an active player by Mahogany late in the year, while Muti was a player who caught the staff's attention in camp before he suffered a season-ending injury.
Backup quarterback
Hendon Hooker will again face competition for the backup spot behind Jared Goff. In his second training camp, the Tennessee product will be forced to display a more nuanced understanding of the offense and an ability to cleanly and efficiently move the offense down the field.
If Hooker can't do that, the Lions could turn to Allen who has plenty of experience. Though Allen has bounced around in recent years, he has been reliable at times for organizations who have been in need of spot starters.
Ultimately, Hooker has the leg up as a drafted prospect, but he's heading into the third year of his rookie deal. There's plenty of urgency surrounding this year's camp for the 27-year-old.
EDGE
Marcus Davenport appears to be the best available option aside from Aidan Hutchinson, and will likely get the first chance to start on the defensive line. Yet, Davenport's injury history is certainly cause for concern.
Outside of Davenport, returning contributor Al-Quadin Muhammad and 2022 second-round pick Josh Paschal are also viable options. The Lions also added a competitor to the mix by drafting sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein.
In the event of an injury or poor performance, perhaps the Lions could give another look to veteran Za'Darius Smith who remains unsigned.
Tight end 3
The Lions have their top two tight end options locked in with Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. However, the third option remains uncertain with multiple intriguing options on the roster.
Yeboah is an external addition who has limited production throughout his four-year career, but the Lions were ultimately impressed enough with him to give him an opportunity on a one-year deal.
Yeboah will compete with the likes of Shane Zylstra, last year's incumbent third option, and undrafted free agents Luke Deal and Zach Horton for the spot. Deal and Horton are both block-first options who could play a traditional fullback role if granted the opportunity.