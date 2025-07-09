Training Camp Preview: Is Terrion Arnold Poised for Breakout?
The Detroit Lions rely on their cornerbacks to play a tough, physical brand of football in their defensive scheme.
Second-year cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard deploy plenty of man coverage, challenging their corners to match up physically in the process.
While the pass defense had its struggles in 2024, there are players in place that could help the group perform much better in 2025 and beyond.
Here's a look at where the Lions stand at the cornerback position heading into the 2025 season.
Reason for hope
The Lions made a big addition at the position, signing D.J. Reed to a three-year contract to help bolster what is otherwise a young unit. Reed doesn't have the flashy production or a high interception tally, but he plays bigger than his 5-foot-9 frame and is the exact physical style of player that the Lions desire.
He's expected to be the top corner to start the year, but the Lions are certainly hoping that Terrion Arnold has what it takes to make the next leap in his journey to becoming a shutdown corner.
Arnold took his lumps throughout his rookie season, but he showed plenty of growth over the course of the campaign. His best performance came in the regular season finale against the Vikings, in which he did not allow a completion on four targets.
Being thrown into the proverbial fire has its benefits for Arnold, as he was forced to adapt and grow on the fly. This experience should help him grow, and he has the necessary traits and mindset to grow into a solid contributor for the Lions' defense.
Amik Robertson and Ennis Rakestraw are also X-factors for the group. Robertson looks to be the first man up as the nickel cornerback after spending most of the year at the spot last year. Rakestraw, meanwhile, is looking to become more of a contributor after injuries limited him in his first season.
Reason for worry
Arnold was near the top of the league in penalties last year, as he was whistled seven times for pass interference in his rookie season. Although he was only penalized one time after Week 10, the way the Lions defend certainly lends itself to these whistles and Arnold will have to be cautious in this area moving forward.
With Detroit playing so much man coverage and having a physical identity, it will be of utmost importance for the young players to continue to avoid drawing flags at the catch point.
The lack of ball production is a cause for concern for Reed, as he did not have an interception last season. For a defense that thrives off of takeaways, an uptick in this area will be a necessity.
Of the Lions' interception production last year, none of the returning cornerbacks had any. As a result, someone from this group will have to step up and force turnovers along with the returning safeties.
Training camp battle
Reed and Arnold are penciled in as the top two cornerbacks, with Robertson first up in the slot. However, there will be players who compete at both spots for snaps.
Townsend noted in the offseason that Rakestraw will be focused on playing outside, and a strong training camp could put him in the mix to compete with Arnold and Reed. He was really solid last year in camp, but injuries kept him sidelined for nine of the team's 17 games last year.
Khalil Dorsey is also a factor in this area, as he played meaningful snaps last year due to the rash of injuries before suffering a season-ending leg injury late in the year.
At the slot cornerback position, there are a pair of intriguing veteran options who could push Robertson. Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin both have experience in this area, and could wind up getting reps if they have strong camps.
Player to watch
Rakestraw is one of the most intriguing players on the defense heading into his second season. His flashes in training camp were strong, as he had multiple interceptions in team drills. However, multiple injuries limited his ability to get on the field.
If the Missouri product can find a groove in his second season, he gives the defense much more depth and would push Arnold and Reed for snaps. However, if he's unable to get on a roll, then the pressure will be on the two ahead of him to play at a high level.