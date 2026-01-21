Detroit Lions 2026 Offseason Injury Report: What We Know

Here is an overall update on what we know about the injuries suffered by Detroit Lions throughout training camp and the 2025 NFL season.

Sam LaPorta

The former second-round pick had his third NFL season derailed, when he suffered a back injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 11.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the season, LaPorta expressed he would be entering the next phase of his rehab.

The expectation is he will be running by organized team activities and should be ready to practice in pads, when training camp rolls around.

Kerby Joseph

After attempting to rehab a knee injury, Joseph was put on injured reserve on December 20.

When asked at his last media session, general manager Brad Holmes explained, "What became hard was you’re trying to urgently get healthy enough to play during the season, and that’s really the reason why we waited so long to put him on IR because he was making strides of progress during the season where, ‘Maybe another week, maybe in two weeks.’ When he had that last recent setback late -- bottom line, I’m just glad Kerby’s in a spot now where he’s not urgently trying to get healthy. He's going to have the necessary time to get the rehab and treatment that he needs to get as healthy as he can.”

Giovanni Manu

Manu was transferred to injured reserve in October. A meniscus surgery kept the young offensive lineman out for the remainder of his sophomore NFL campaign.

He practiced late in the season, but was not activated after his practice window was opened.

Brian Branch

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, the former second-round pick suffered a torn Achilles. He underwent surgery and has an estimated recovery timetable of eight to 12 months.

Terrion Arnold

Arnold underwent surgery to repair an injured shoulder after the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

Throughout his second season, Arnold dealt with a myriad of issues that took him out of game action. It is expected he will make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp.

Brock Wright

In late November, the team expressed the talented tight end was dealing with a trachea injury. He was placed on the injured reserve list on December 4.

Josh Paschal

A back injury kept Paschal out for the entire 2025 NFL season. The injury occurred in the second half of the 2024 season, but did not heal in time to be able to play this year.

He underwent surgery in the spring of 2025 to address the disc issue.

“Unfortunately, it happened in my contract year, but at the end of the day adversity’s going to hit, it’s just how you respond," Paschal told the Free Press. "And so I chose to respond like this, going after it and getting after the work, and when I get back just making the most of the opportunity.”

Jamarco Jones

Jones suffered an Achilles injury in September and did not play in 2025.

Dan Jackson

Jackson suffered a leg injury early in training camp and did not play at all during his rookie season.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

A shoulder injury suffered during training camp kept Rakestraw out for the entire 2025 season. He has played only 46 defensive snaps in two seasons.

Veteran Amik Robertson expressed the talented defender still has a bright future ahead of him.

“In this league it’s about, of course, availability, but it’s also about versatility. The window’s wide open for him. Outside, inside. He can play both," said Robertson. "I told him like, ‘Hey man, this offseason, you come in here and you ball like I know you will, they’re going to forget about all that other s**t that happened your first and second year.’ That s**t goes out the window.”

Colby Sorsdal

Sorsal suffered a leg injury against the Atlanta Falcons and did not appear in 2025.

Levi Onwuzurike

Onwuzurike was brought back on a one-year deal last offseason. Lingering knee pain resulted in the former second-round pick being evaluated.

It was discovered he had suffered an ACL injury and missed the entire 2025 season.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI