Mike Florio Suggests Lions Should 'Make a Play' For Baker Mayfield

It is still quite unclear where quarterback Baker Mayfield will land after a failed stint with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield, 27, is still reeling from how his tenure with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall back in 2018 has now come to an abrupt end.

“I feel disrespected -- 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another," Mayfield said on the YNK: you know what I mean? podcast. "That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators."

There have not been many rumblings regarding where the veteran quarterback will end up in 2022.

ProFootballTalk NFL writer and commentator Mike Florio has a bold suggestion that would bring Mayfield to the NFC North.

"The news that the Lions have taken a closer look at Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett opens the door to the possibility that the Lions are thinking about life without Jared Goff," Florio writes. "If they are, they need to be thinking about life with Baker Mayfield."

Florio later added, "So let’s do it, Lions. For years after Dorsey welcomed his buddy boy Baker onto the Browns, Dorsey should be chomping bubblegum in the ear of anyone with the Lions who will listen to him."

All offseason, the Lions have publicly stated they believe the team can have success building around veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.

After struggling to grasp Anthony Lynn's offense early in his tenure in Motown, Goff rebounded and finished the 2021 season playing a much better brand of football.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Florio's bold assertion.