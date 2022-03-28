Skip to main content

Lions Fans React to Release of 2022 Draft Hat

The newly released Detroit Lions 2022 NFL draft hat leaves a lot to be desired.

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner. 

Each year, fans of the National Football League await their respective teams drafting superstars of the future. 

One aspect of the draft that is appealing to many is when young draft prospects hear their name called and then walking up on the stage to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell. 

A picture with the commissioner holding their new jersey while wearing a team cap awaits those prospects who make the trip to be at the draft in-person. 

“He’s good people, man,” says Jim Roberson, a former teammate of Goodell’s at Bronxville High in New York. “So the hugging bit, I think, you know, he was always a bit of a practical joker, you see, so to me the hugging bit is the real opportunity he gets to maybe let a little bit of that out in the job because maybe he doesn’t get a chance to do too much of that.”

On Monday, a photo surfaced online of the draft hat Detroit's newest roster addition will wear. 

Unfortunately, the reviews have not been that favorable, as many have compared the draft hat to an item that could be purchased at a local gas station or local convenience store. 

"It looks like the Lions hat you would buy at Meijer. Or the free hat you get when you order enough things from Uline," posted Jason Jarvi, after seeing the hat for the first time. 

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the 2022 Lions draft hat. 

