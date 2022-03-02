Twitter Reacts: Former Pro Bowler Projects Aidan Hutchinson Will Flop

As the NFL scouting combine is about to kick off, the Detroit Lions will be continuously evaluating which defensive end will become the better draft prospect -- Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux.

"From what I know of him, he seems like that type of guy. He’s a local guy, he’s from Detroit, plays hard, had a very productive year. We’ll get whatever questions answered out of him throughout this week and going forward," general manager Brad Holmes told reporters this week.

Even though Hutchinson has been widely touted as the better prospect, Thibodeaux is hoping his pre-draft workouts will prove all of the doubters wrong.

"I always say, this time of the year it’s a little cloudy," Holmes said. "There’s smoke around everything at this stage of the process. Now, we feel really good at where we’re at, at this stage of the process. But I think as we finish each phase -- we got through the Senior Bowl -- now it’s this phase, then we’ll get into the pro days. Each phase, the smoke will start to clear up and we’ll get good clarity."

One former NFL Pro Bowler does not agree that the ex-Wolverines defensive end will have a successful career.

"I wouldn't draft him at No. 2! At the end of the day, he has one move that he does," a former NFL athlete told Kory Woods of Woodward Sports. "He has the two hands, press, then snatch through. That's the only move he does. He's up against Rashawn Slater, Tristan Wirfs, and the list goes on. They ain't going for that s**t! They're going to push his a** right down to the ground, and he's going to be on the bench."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the criticisms of the potential No. 2 pick in this year's draft.