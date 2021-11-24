Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    NFL Fans Stunned, Admire Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer For Dating Model

    NFL fans react online to Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer dating a model.
    Author:

    NFL fans have been sharing their surprise and admiration online after they discovered Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is dating a model. 

    The Detroit Lions rival in the division are coming off a solid victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

    Rumors swirled for a while that Zimmer was involved in a romantic relationship with model Katarina Miketin. 

    While the two have been seen in public together, it was never acknowledged publicly by either party.

    According to Larry Brown Sports, "Egotastic Sports reached out to Miketin on Instagram to ask if she is dating “a certain head coach.” While the message did not mention Zimmer by name, Miketin replied “yes.” That seemingly confirms the obvious. Miketin, who will appear on the cover of the December issue of Maxim Australia, often attends Vikings games. She was in a luxury box at Sunday’s game and shared some clips on her Instagram Story."

    Minnesota's 65-year-old head coach was previously married for 27 years prior to his wife's unexpected death back in 2009. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_17212132_168388382_lowres

    Jon Vaughn Has Blunt Message For Jim Harbaugh

    HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" featured the story of Jon Vaughn and the allegations made against Bo Schembechler.

    USATSI_17203319_168388382_lowres

    Lions Get Impact Pass Rusher and Wide Receiver in Latest PFF Mock Draft

    Read more on what Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions do in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft.

    boyle5

    Tim Boyle: 'I Want to Throw the Ball'

    Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle addresses if returning to Ford Field will make it easier for coaching staff to call passing plays.

    He has a career record of 71-55-1, which includes the regular season and postseason play. 

    Here is a sample of the reaction online to Zimmer's new relationship.

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    zimmer5
    News

    NFL Fans Stunned, Admire Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer For Dating Model

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17212132_168388382_lowres
    News

    Jon Vaughn Has Blunt Message For Jim Harbaugh

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17203319_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions Get Impact Pass Rusher and Wide Receiver in Latest PFF Mock Draft

    3 hours ago
    boyle5
    News

    Tim Boyle: 'I Want to Throw the Ball'

    4 hours ago
    lions5
    News

    Why the Detroit Lions Still Deserve to Have Thanksgiving Day Classic

    20 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Lions 'Leaning' Towards Starting Jared Goff against Bears

    20 hours ago
    tate5
    News

    Look: Golden Tate Posts Workout in Lions Helmet

    20 hours ago
    sean5
    News

    Detroit Lions Announce Thanksgiving Halftime Performers

    20 hours ago