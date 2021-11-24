NFL Fans Stunned, Admire Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer For Dating Model
NFL fans have been sharing their surprise and admiration online after they discovered Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is dating a model.
The Detroit Lions rival in the division are coming off a solid victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.
Rumors swirled for a while that Zimmer was involved in a romantic relationship with model Katarina Miketin.
While the two have been seen in public together, it was never acknowledged publicly by either party.
According to Larry Brown Sports, "Egotastic Sports reached out to Miketin on Instagram to ask if she is dating “a certain head coach.” While the message did not mention Zimmer by name, Miketin replied “yes.” That seemingly confirms the obvious. Miketin, who will appear on the cover of the December issue of Maxim Australia, often attends Vikings games. She was in a luxury box at Sunday’s game and shared some clips on her Instagram Story."
Minnesota's 65-year-old head coach was previously married for 27 years prior to his wife's unexpected death back in 2009.
Recommended Lions Articles
Jon Vaughn Has Blunt Message For Jim Harbaugh
HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" featured the story of Jon Vaughn and the allegations made against Bo Schembechler.
Lions Get Impact Pass Rusher and Wide Receiver in Latest PFF Mock Draft
Read more on what Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions do in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft.
Tim Boyle: 'I Want to Throw the Ball'
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle addresses if returning to Ford Field will make it easier for coaching staff to call passing plays.
He has a career record of 71-55-1, which includes the regular season and postseason play.
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Zimmer's new relationship.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.