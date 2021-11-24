NFL Fans Stunned, Admire Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer For Dating Model

NFL fans have been sharing their surprise and admiration online after they discovered Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is dating a model.

The Detroit Lions rival in the division are coming off a solid victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

Rumors swirled for a while that Zimmer was involved in a romantic relationship with model Katarina Miketin.

While the two have been seen in public together, it was never acknowledged publicly by either party.

According to Larry Brown Sports, "Egotastic Sports reached out to Miketin on Instagram to ask if she is dating “a certain head coach.” While the message did not mention Zimmer by name, Miketin replied “yes.” That seemingly confirms the obvious. Miketin, who will appear on the cover of the December issue of Maxim Australia, often attends Vikings games. She was in a luxury box at Sunday’s game and shared some clips on her Instagram Story."

Minnesota's 65-year-old head coach was previously married for 27 years prior to his wife's unexpected death back in 2009.

He has a career record of 71-55-1, which includes the regular season and postseason play.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Zimmer's new relationship.

