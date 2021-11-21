Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Social Media Reacts to Lions Being Penalized for Making Mother Reference

    Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson was penalized for making a reference about another player's mother.
    Following the Detroit Lions 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the 15-yard penalty that offensive lineman Jonah Jackson was flagged for late in the game. 

    Following a commercial break in the fourth quarter, it was revealed that Jackson had received a penalty that backed up Detroit's offense at a crucial point in the game. 

    Campbell noted that officials shared with him that Jackson said "something about somebody's mother."

    Detroit's first-year head coach appeared perplexed at the podium that something of that nature would actually be called. 

    Unfortunately, taunting penalties and unsporstmanlike calls have been a point of emphasis for officials all season long. 

    The NFL has sent multiple memos and videos to teams this month reiterating the new officiating philosophy.

    NFL officials have assessed over 30 taunting penalties this season, with at least 15 of them coming in the last 30 days.

    "Avoid any actions where you approach an opponent or his bench and gesture, posture or otherwise demonstrate any verbal or physical form of disrespect," NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson explained.

    Here is a sample of the reactions online to the Lions being penalized for referencing another player's mother. 

    Social Media Reacts to Lions Being Penalized for Making Mother Reference

