Social Media Reacts to Lions Being Penalized for Making Mother Reference
Following the Detroit Lions 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the 15-yard penalty that offensive lineman Jonah Jackson was flagged for late in the game.
Following a commercial break in the fourth quarter, it was revealed that Jackson had received a penalty that backed up Detroit's offense at a crucial point in the game.
Campbell noted that officials shared with him that Jackson said "something about somebody's mother."
Detroit's first-year head coach appeared perplexed at the podium that something of that nature would actually be called.
Unfortunately, taunting penalties and unsporstmanlike calls have been a point of emphasis for officials all season long.
The NFL has sent multiple memos and videos to teams this month reiterating the new officiating philosophy.
Recommended Lions Articles
Chubb Comes Up Big, Tim Boyle Has Terrible Debut in 13-10 Loss
Detroit Lions fall to 0-9-1 in latest loss to the Cleveland Browns.
First-Half Analysis: No Guts, No Glory for Campbell and Lions' Offense
Dan Campbell has lost his aggressive mojo against the Cleveland Browns.
How Much Would It Cost to Cut Jared Goff?
Read more on the cap hit that the Detroit Lions would incur for cutting quarterback Jared Goff at season's end.
NFL officials have assessed over 30 taunting penalties this season, with at least 15 of them coming in the last 30 days.
"Avoid any actions where you approach an opponent or his bench and gesture, posture or otherwise demonstrate any verbal or physical form of disrespect," NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson explained.
Here is a sample of the reactions online to the Lions being penalized for referencing another player's mother.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.