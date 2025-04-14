Two Insiders Question Jameson Williams' Future With Lions
The report of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden having visited the Detroit Lions for a pre-draft meeting has caused some pundits to question the potential future of Jameson Williams with the team.
Detroit is likely going to exercise the fifth-year option of the speedy wideout, keeping him in Motown until the conclusion of the 2026 season.
Beyond that, Detroit could look to the draft to find more affordable options at wideout, especially with 2023 picks Jack Campbell, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta likely seeking long-term extensions with the Lions next year.
As beat writer Dave Birkett explained, "In Golden, the Lions could find a more cost-controlled deep threat for their offense, one that would help give them the financial flexibility to re-sign key players at other positions."
In a more interesting twist, A to Z Sports blogger Mike Payton suggested Lions fans should brace themselves and not be suprised if Holmes decided to trade Williams, should Golden be the draft pick at No. 28.
Payton noted, "If the Lions were to take Golden with the 28th pick, they could then trade Williams and save a lot of money that they can use to make sure that Brian Branch, Jahmy Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jack Campbell, Kerby Joseph and Aidan Hutchinson all get paid their top of the league extension money they're all expected to get."
It is not expected at all that Detroit would part ways this year with Williams, especially given the Super Bowl window being open.
But beyond the 2026 season, the team could still keep Williams around using the franchise tag, similar to how the Bengals addressed Tee Higgins, before he earned a long-term contract.