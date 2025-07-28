Two Lions Defensive Backs Miss Monday Practice
The Detroit Lions began game preparations for their first preseason opponent Monday without a pair of key defensive backs.
Both Kerby Joseph and Amik Robertson did not participate in Monday's practice. It marked the second-straight absence for Joseph, who was spotted at the field. The reason for Robertson's absence was uncertain.
Robertson was a key member of the Lions' secondary last year after signing with the team as a free agent. He began the year as the nickel cornerback, then transitioned to playing on the boundary after Carlton Davis suffered a season-ending injury.
In his second season with the team, Robertson is expected to once again have a big role. With the addition of D.J. Reed, this could mean starting the year once again as the team's nickel.
Detroit did welcome back a pair of players who had missed multiple practices. Running back Sione Vaki returned to practice after missing a series of practices with a hamstring injury, while safety Ian Kennelly was back after missing two consecutive practices.
Vaki is competing with Craig Reynolds for an increased role at his position after already proving himself as a reliable special teams contributor. After playing defensive back for the most part in college, he faced some development last year as a fourth-round pick.
Kenelly is an undrafted free agent out of Grand Valley State, a Division II school in Michigan. He had a strong start to camp, including a big hit on the first day that energized the defense.
The Lions focused on red-zone work in Monday's practice, as being efficient and scoring touchdowns in this area is a point of emphasis for new offensive coordinator John Morton.