Two Lions Offensive Starters Limited Tuesday
The Detroit Lions are in danger of being without multiple starters for Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears.
While coach Dan Campbell offered a positive update on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, he didn't have as much optimism on the likelihood of the trio of Carlton Davis, Taylor Decker and Kalif Raymond playing in Thursday's game.
"I feel pretty good about Saint, honestly, but I'll know more today," Campbell said. "But the three that I talked about yesterday, I don't feel as good about those."
MORE: Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Returned Punts Against Colts
Meanwhile, running back David Montgomery appears to be on track to play after another day with a positive update on Tuesday. Campbell indicated that it would be difficult to keep the running back out of the game given his nature.
"Heck no. You kidding me? No," Campbell said. "And look, David last week, he wanted to get back in that game. He was good, and I held him back just to be on the safe side. And he was not happy."
Both Montgomery and St. Brown were listed as limited participants Tuesday. All designations of practice participation Tuesday are estimated, as the Lions once again hosted a walkthrough in place of traditional practice.
As for Raymond, the Lions are still awaiting a second opinion on the nature of his injury. Campbell didn't rule out the possibility that it could be season-ending, but indicated that the initial returns on the injury were positive as it pertains to his return in the future.
"Could be (season-ending), but I don't know that for sure," Campbell said. "The first word we got was positive, we're just waiting on a second opinion."
Lions Week 13 Tuesday estimated injury report
Carlton Davis -- NP (Knee/Thumb)
Taylor Decker -- NP (Knee)
Kalif Raymond -- NP (Foot)
Amon-Ra St. Brown -- LP (Knee)
David Montgomery -- LP (Shoulder)
Terrion Arnold -- FP (Groin)
DJ Reader -- FP (Illness)