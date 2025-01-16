Two Lions Out, Rakestraw Questionable Against Commanders
The Detroit Lions will have running back David Montgomery back in action against the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
Montgomery is set to return after being held out with a knee injury in each of the Lions' final three regular season games. It's uncertain exactly what role he will have on Saturday, but he has been listed as a full participant in each of this week's three practice reports and does not have a game designation.
The Lions ruled offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor out for Saturday's game. Rookie Christian Mahogany is expected to start in Zeitler's place. Ennis Rakestraw, who has been on injured reserve since Week 12, is officially questionable.
Lions' defense got a boost last week with the return of linebacker Alex Anzalone.
Playing for the first time since suffering a broken forearm in Week 11, Anzalone's presence gave the defense a new energy ahead of a pivotal matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn explained the impact of having Anzalone back during his press conference Wednesday.
“Listen, he’s our captain. Any time your captain’s gone, you lose a little something, and obviously when he comes back you gain something," Glenn said. "He understands me to a T, he understands how I’m going to call the game, he studies the game plan just as well as anybody, and if something goes down with my mic, he knows exactly what AG’s going to call, and he does a good job with that, and we have so much conversation on, ‘How do I see it?’ That he understands how I’m going to call the game.”
Lions Divisional Round Thursday injury report
Kevin Zeitler -- OUT (Hamstring)
Pat O'Connor -- OUT (Calf)
Ennis Rakestraw -- Questionable (Hamstring/Illness)