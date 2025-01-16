Dan Campbell on Jameson Williams: 'Man I Love That Kid'
Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams took maybe a little longer than expected to buy into what the coaching staff and teammates expected out of him.
But after a season in which he earned 1,000-yards and accomplished the goal of becoming the team's second wideout, the speedy wideout has earned respect and praise from the locker room and from head coach Dan Campbell.
Speaking at his Thursday media session, Detroit's fourth-year head coach shared why his admiration has grown significantly for the former No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft.
"I've got a lot of pride in him, man. He's one of those guys -- man I love that kid," said Campbell. "He's had to endure a lot. And look, some of it is his own doing. And he knows that. That's what I appreciate about him. It took him a minute to buy into what we were doing. He can be a little hardheaded. And that's also why you love him. That's why I love him. But man, he's learned along the way, and he's growing."
All season, Williams has battled a defense that did not want to give up any ground during any practice period.
As a result, the 23-year-old improved his route-running and timing with veteran quarterback Jared Goff.
Williams surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career, as he hauled in 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns.
“It meant a lot. Shoutout to my coaches for forcing that on me. I appreciate them a lot for that. It was huge to me, and my people and my goals," said Williams. "But I’m passed that, though. We’ve got three games left I’m trying to focus up on, I’m trying to get something on my fingers.”
One of the biggest goals the coaching staff wanted the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout to accomplish was to endear himself to his teammates.
"Honestly, the best thing he's done," Campbelll noted. "When he finally dropped the armor and endeared himself to his teammates, he became part of the team. That happened last year, toward the end of last year. You could start to feel it.
"It's only gotten better and better," Campbell commented further. "With every one of these moments, he's grown. He's learning from it. And I love where he's at. I reall do. I'm proud of him."