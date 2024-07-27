Two Lions Return to Practice Saturday
The Detroit Lions hosted fans at training camp practice for the first time this season Saturday.
Fans were treated to a team that had many of its key players in action, as Brian Branch and Jameson Williams both returned to practice after being granted excused absences Friday. Only two players, Christian Mahogany and DJ Reader, remained out of action.
Saturday offered a closer look at Marcus Davenport as well, who is continuing to rehab an ankle injury that lingered throughout last season and limited him to just four games. He was participating in team drills early.
The Lions have been getting steadily healthier throughout the early parts of training camp. Mahogany remains out with an illness, while Reader is on the PUP list while recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon.
With Michael Badgley out for the season, Jake Bates remains the only kicker on roster for the Lions. Detroit could be adding to the mix soon, though, as it worked out four kickers in a recent tryout.
Detroit fans were treated to a first look at the changes and upgrades made to the practice facility, as well as observing a team that many believe will be in the championship conversation in 2024.
The atmosphere was exciting at Saturday's practice, as fans are highly anticipating the Lions having a successful season after reaching the NFC Championship game a year ago.
UFL linebacker hosted for workout
The Lions hosted Storey Jackson, a UFL linebacker, for a workout Saturday. In the spring, Jackson played for the Arlington Renegades in the spring. He has played in one NFL game, with the Cleveland Browns in 2022.
Jackson played collegiately at Hutchinson Community College, Prairie View A&M and Liberty. At Prairie View A&M, he was a second-team All-SWAC selection.