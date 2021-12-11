Two NFC North Teams Could Have New Head Coaches in 2022

The NFC North could have some turnover in coaching staffs following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The Detroit Lions locked in head coach Dan Campbell to a six-year contract following the dismissal of former head coach Matt Patricia.

Rumblings of Campbell being a one-and-done coach started to grow prior to the Lions exciting, last minute victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.

Since the roster has mostly remained intact and in strong support of their coach, it is certain Campbell returns for a second season in Motown.

The same cannot be said for the coaching staffs of both the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

In a recent CBS Sports list of teams that could see changes at the top following the 2021 season, both NFC squads made the list.

"There is a strong consensus among those in the industry, and many close to Bears ownership, that Matt Nagy will be out and, depending on which organizational hierarchy and flow chart they decide on, GM Ryan Pace as well," Jason La Canfora explained. "It's at a boiling point with the fans, and expectations are not being met. It would be shocking if this duo was kept in place."

Even though Bears ownership denied a recent report that Nagy would be fired after playing the Lions on Thanksgiving, changes could still be made following the conclusion of the season.

For the Vikings, the situation is a little more dicey, as the team is coming off of a 36-28 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night football.

It was expected the Vikings would take a step forward and make noise in the playoffs, but appear to be on the outside looking in this season, as the team sits with a 6-7 record.

"Mike Zimmer had a mandate to make noise in the playoffs this season, with ownership doubling down on his roster and spending big again to keep pricey veterans in place. His defense continues to slide, Zimmer continues to wear out players and coaches with his caustic manner, and losing to the winless Lions -- allowing a long TD drive in the waning seconds -- is going to be nearly impossible to overcome."



At the end of the season, nearly half a dozen teams could make changes.

If two teams in the same division make changes, the pathway could become easier for the Lions to rebound and take a step slightly forward in 2022.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER