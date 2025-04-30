Tyleik Williams Film Review: What Lions Are Getting in New DT
The Detroit Lions drafted Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 28th overall pick in the 2025 draft.
Though many evaluators had Williams landing outside the first round prior to the draft, it's not hard to see what made him appealing to the Lions. A big interior defender, Williams has the ability to instantly elevate Detroit's run defense while developing as a pass-rusher.
Williams played a key role in his final season with the Buckeyes, helping anchor the defense as the team won the national championship.
Here are three takeaways from reviewing Williams' film throughout his last two seasons at Ohio State and a prediction for what his initial role will be with the Lions.
Dominant run defender
The first thing that pops on the tape for Williams is just how well he defends the run. Weighing in at 334 pounds at the Combine, he has the prototypical size to be a successful NFL nose tackle. He uses this size efficiently, anchoring against double teams and clogging run lanes.
In turn, teams are forced to adjust their run game. Because he dominates his gap, life for opposing running backs became difficult. He wasn't limited to lining up on one side of the defensive line, which allowed him to play on the strong side and use his size and agility to plug lanes.
Because of his prowess, he would frequently see double teams. Against Texas, the Longhorns would block him straight up with a guard and chip him with the center in an effort to open up the middle. However, he can utilize his lower half to become tough to move.
Facing combo blocks was a common theme for him throughout his last two years, but he did an excellent job handling them. Rather than give up on the play, he would actively work to fight off the pair of blocker and at the very least push the ball-carrier outside of his targeted run lane.
His effort against the run is a complete one, as he has solid technique in the way he rips and fights off of blocks, along with having the necessary athleticism to make blockers miss at the point of contact. He projects as an NFL-ready run defender right away.
Lateral agility stands out
In addition to his strength, Williams possesses rare movement skills. For his size, he simply defies expectations with how well he's able to maneuver around the line of scrimmage. He wins off the ball often, as he has solid get-off at the line of scrimmage.
Additionally, he's able to get across the face of the blocker assigned to him, which gives him leverage on his way to the backfield. His athleticism allows him to maximize this leverage, as he has the ability to wrap up shifty ball-carriers in the backfield when the opportunity presents itself.
One solid example of this is his performance against Indiana during the 2023 season. The Hoosiers utilized quarterback Tayven Jackson in option situations, and at points Williams was the forced defender. He showcased his twitchiness and athleticism by spilling the play toward the sideline, making the read a difficult one for the opposing quarterback.
Because he's so athletic, he also has the ability to chase down screen passes or runs stretched to the perimeter.
Pass-rush development
While Williams is quite polished as a run defender, he could stand to improve as a pass-rusher. Part of his lack of production comes from the fact that he had two solid edge rushers in Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau finishing the plays, but he also has some technical aspects to improve.
For starters, Williams needs to convert his strength into power more consistently. He's able to extend on blockers and keep them at a distance, but now the next step will be to separate more cleanly and get into the backfield.
Additionally, Williams sometimes does have a tendency to be too upright in pass-rush situations. He'll need to improve his leverage and better utilize his trademark athleticism in order to be more effective as a rusher.
Initial role
For Williams, there is a path to immediate playing time. Because of his size and run-stopping ability, the Lions could likely utilize him as a run-stuffing nose tackle in early downs. Using him rotationally would maximize his effectiveness.
Another option the Lions could pursue is to utilize him as a three-technique alongside the likes of DJ Reader or Roy Lopez. This would give Detroit's interior defensive line serious mass, which would give them a major advantage against the run.
If Williams can unlock the pass-rush aspect of his game, there is potential for him to be an every-down defender who can cause serious havoc at the line of scrimmage. It may not be right away, but he has the potential to be a difference maker for the defense with some development.