Ukwu Pondered Giving up Football, Now Shining at Lions Camp
There was a point in Detroit Lions undrafted defensive end Isaac Ukwu's collegiate career where playing at the NFL level didn't seem like a foregone conclusion.
While at James Madison University, Ukwu spent two seasons sidelined with ACL injuries. As a result, he wasn't able to begin playing until the 2021 campaign. During that time, he developed a podcast and explored the media space, but he was set on returning to the field.
He pondered not returning after the second injury, but decided to give it another chance.
"My thing was, if I came back and I sucked, I would've gave it up," Ukwu said. "But I felt like I could still play."
It worked out, as he's reached the NFL with legitimate hopes of making the final roster.
"It was tough, honestly. You've been playing football up to that point and to have it taken away back-to-back years and just seeing all your teammates still playing," Ukwu said. "One thing about football, it goes on. You get hurt, they're like, 'Oh, I'm sorry bro.' And then after a week everyone's doing their own thing. So it's definitely tough to see all that but obviously we had good teams at JMU so I was able to cheer on my guys."
Now, Ukwu is standing out in his opportunity to suit up for the Lions. He's notched a sack in each of the first two preseason games and is working his way toward making the roster. Though that decision won't be made until next week, coach Dan Campbell mentioned Ukwu specifically as a player making a compelling case.
"Every time you give him an opportunity he just shows up," Campbell said. "He’s just an example of some guys we’ve got our eyes on. So there’s still some spots available here.”
Given his injury background and undrafted status, Ukwu has surprised many, including himself, on the journey he has taken through training camp.
"I would be lying if I said it was what I expected," Ukwu explained. "But I wouldn't say I impressed myself either, because I knew I was a good player, I just know when you get to the league and you hear all the horror stories and a lot of stuff is out of your control, so I didn't have too high of expectations and tried to keep myself on an even keel. But I'm definitely happy, and I'm excited to be able to play."
By not playing their starters during the preseason, the Lions have created a pathway for players like Ukwu to make their case at securing a roster spot. He has logged 86 defensive snaps in the two preseason games, offering a thorough look at his abilities.
"Really, I think it's a testament to the Lions and the opportunity they give players with not playing their starters in the preseason, they give us a chance," Ukwu said. "If I was on another team, I might not be able to play in the preseason games and I would've never got a chance to showcase my abilities. So it's really just a testament to the Lions and A.G. and coach Campbell."
Ukwu has clearly taken adjustments and coaching well, as he implemented changes to his pass-rush style from the first to the second preseason outing.
"Really my physicality, and then also just my intensity in terms of rushing the passer and not getting too high on the quarterback," Ukwu said. "Because the first game I was doing it a lot. The second game, I was doing a better job of converting my power when I was at the level of the quarterback."
The challenge that comes with making the final roster is one that often brings plenty of pressure to training camp as it winds down. That's the stage the Lions are currently in, and Ukwu is embracing these final chances with the intent of attacking his opportunities.
"It's really like control what I can control honestly," Ukwu explained. "All I can do is go out there and play and go my hardest and try to make plays on the field. If I make it, then that's great. If I don't make it, at least I can know I gave it my all and have no regrets."
Notes
1.) Ukwu tabbed fellow rookie Mekhi Wingo as his desired first guest if he were to revive his podcast.
"Probably gonna bring Wingo on, 'cause that's my rookie dude," Ukwu said. "And he's just funny. He's cool, so I'd probably bring Wingo on."