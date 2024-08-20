Observations: Craig Reynolds Gains Confidence, Brock Wright 'Hungry'
The final week of the preseason for the Detroit Lions has arrived, and with that the opportunities to make the final roster are dwindling. Each practice this week, as well as the preseason finale Saturday, will carry extra weight and excitement.
Coach Dan Campbell explained that the Lions will focus their practice efforts each of the next two days on improving as a team before shifting preparation efforts to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.
"Really, we've got two practices over the next two days, one today, one tomorrow, and then we'll really be getting ready for Pittsburgh," Campbell said. "It'll be Detroit versus Detroit, we've got things we need to get better at. A lot of guys improved during that game, really over the last week and the game. So that was good to see. That's what you're looking for, growth across the board and that was encouraging. Now, we've got to get a little bit better here. The key is to continue to get the core of this team prepared for game one but also continue to develop the back end of the roster, yet knowing they're going to take a majority of these reps against Pittsburgh. We'll have a good two days here."
Here are observations from the Lions' practice Tuesday.
Attendance
Among the players not in action at practice Tuesday were Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Dan Skipper, Christian Mahogany, Giovanni Manu, Malcolm Rodriguez and Terrion Arnold. Ennis Rakestraw returned after missing most of last week, while fellow cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson were limited.
Campbell expects many of the team's standouts to be back in action before they kickoff the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple players, such as Reader and Mahogany, were getting work in on the side with trainers.
Wright, Reynolds impress
Two key players who don't get the attention that others at their position group get are tight end Brock Wright and running back Craig Reynolds. With Sam LaPorta, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs being the headliners, Wright and Reynolds are often useful in depth roles.
Both players had strong showings at Tuesday's practice. Reynolds had a strong touchdown run during team drills that went approximately 70 yards, and Wright hauled in a pass from Goff with some physicality during his run after the catch.
Both players are projected to be key depth pieces for Detroit's offense. With Gibbs currently sidelined, Reynolds has been acting as the second running back behind Montgomery with the first-team offense.
The Lions have been working with Reynolds since he arrived as an unknown back in 2021. He's claimed a spot as a reliable player who has impressed the coaches with his understanding of the scheme and playbook.
"Just going out here and trying to be consistent, that's the biggest thing, consistency," Reynolds told Lions On SI after practice. "We're in the dog days of camp. Everybody's got aches, everybody's tired. Just trying to control what I can, and that's energy and effort day in and day out. And just being a reliable and consistent player, controlling what I can."
Wright, meanwhile, has taken over the top tight end role with LaPorta being sidelined since the beginning of joint practices in New York.
Isaiah Williams continues making plays
The Illinois undrafted free agent continues to make a strong case to crack the final 53-man roster. He's displayed dynamic ability throughout the preseason, contributing as a receiver, runner and returner over his two game opportunities.
Where Williams faces a deterrent is with his size, as well as the fact that the Lions have a capable returner already in Kalif Raymond. However, he's not going away quietly. Williams caught a touchdown from Nate Sudfeld and had another big play during early 1-on-1 drills.
Campbell indicated that the Lions could allow for Williams to get some time as a de facto outside receiver with unique formations, but it's unlikely that he gets reps as a true outside pass-catcher. As a result, Williams' path to a roster spot continues to be as a slot receiver.
Branch battles
Brian Branch continued to display a nose for the football since returning from offseason surgery. The Alabama product seemingly pops with at least one noteworthy play every day from the safety position, and Tuesday was no different.
Branch popped the ball loose from wide receiver Jameson Williams during team drills. Williams caught a screen pass from Jared Goff, and Branch tracked him down to force a fumble.
The defense nearly had several more big plays. Alex Anzalone narrowly missed an interception, while C.J. Moore had a sack against the second-team offense.
Goff to St. Brown connection remains strong
As the regular season inches closer, the connection between Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown remains strong. The duo haven't gotten any preseason work, and it's not certain that any is necessary after how strong their connection has looked.
St. Brown hauled in a touchdown pass from Goff during a situational team period at the end of practice. With the offense trailing by six points, the unit was placed in a third-and-12 with :20 remaining in the game.
Goff hit Jameson Williams for a first down to the five-yard line. After an incompletion, Goff connected with St. Brown for the touchdown and Jake Bates hit the extra point to give the offense the win.
The veteran tandem linked up earlier in practice on a slant route, showcasing crisp timing that has been emblematic of their connection in recent years.
Bates continues to roll
After going a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals in Saturday's preseason win, Bates had a strong day on his kicks. He went 3-of-4 in his first round of kicks Tuesday, missing a 38-yard boot that he would connect on after getting a second try.
On his second round, Bates connected from 48, 43 and 38 yards. It was another encouraging sign for the kicker who appears to have the mental fortitude to rebound from any struggles he'll face in his first professional season. At the end of practice, Bates was tasked with an attempt of approximately 64 yards, but missed short and wide right.
Notes
1.) Quarterback Jake Fromm remains only a participant in individual drills and did not partake in team drills Tuesday. He was signed last week after Hendon Hooker was in concussion protocol.
2.) A blooper occurred during wide receiver individual drills. Receivers were instructed to cross each other midway through the drill but struggled to do so going through the cones.
3.) Mekhi Wingo and Kyle Peko impressed during reps against the offensive line, winning reps with solid pass-rush maneuvers and power moves.