Dan Campbell Would Love to Start Hendon Hooker Against Steelers
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker was originally planned to start the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Unfortunately, a brain injury cost the second-year signal-caller valuable practice reps.
As a result, the coaching staff felt it was unfair to start the former third-round pick, having missed valuable time to prepare.
After his performance on the road, Dan Campbell indicated there is an opportunity this week for Hooker to start, depending on how the week of practice goes.
“We’ll talk about that in a couple days, but it was good to see him go out there and make some plays. The unfortunate thing was that he missed a number of days because of the concussion that he had and so that hurts, I mean it hurts but then it hurts for development a little bit because he doesn’t get all those reps," Campbell said. "Those were critical reps he missed last week, which is not his fault. That’s just the way it played out. He only got a handful of reps before we go in and play in the game. I mentioned this the other day. We were gonna start him, I didn’t think that was fair to him and really those other guys, that second group that was gonna start the game out."
Against the Chiefs, Hooker showcased his grittiness and ability to bounce back from poor throws or unfortunate turnovers. He finished 12-of-15, including a 12-of-13 stretch after starting the game 0-for-2.
Through two games, Hooker is 17-of-24 for 186 yards. He's also shown some mobility, scrambling nine times for 45 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City.
"Man, there was some real good things in that game and there were some real bad things, which doesn’t surprise me with where he’s at. Certainly we want to get him a real good look. We’d love to give him a lot of reps this week," said Campbell. "I think the idea would be, you’d love to start him this week, I’d like to start him. And then it’s just a matter of how much does he play. Is it a couple series and then Nate goes in and then he’s back? Or is it a quarter or a half? But he’s gonna get a really good look. He’s gonna get a lot of reps this week, because he needs them.”
Why Nate Sudfeld has upper hand
Despite growing angst and skepticism about Nate Sudfeld's ability to be Jared Goff's backup, Detroit's fourth-year head coach shed light on why the veteran quarterback slightly has the upper hand on Hooker.
“I think you’re always concerned with injury at any position. The quarterback position certainly is, that’s always on the back of your mind. Ultimately you need to know, you need to have conviction that whoever that guy is is gonna be able to keep the ship afloat," Campbell said. "What we know about Hooker is, Hooker is a young, developing quarterback and he needs reps and he needs time, I do know that. Nate, right now, has the upper hand because he’s played more. He’s been in it more, he’s seen it more. So with that, that tells you there’s a good chance you could keep three. Am I gonna say that 100 percent certain right now? No. But that’s kind of what you look at.”