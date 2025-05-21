Valenti: Jameson Williams May Not Be Part of Lions' Core
The Pro Football Focus top 25 players under 25 years old ranking sparked a recent debate about the state of the Detroit Lions' core.
Five Lions players cracked the list, including Penei Sewell taking the top spot. Others included safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta. One notable emission was wide receiver Jameson Williams, who just turned 24 years old and did not make the list.
Williams is coming off a season in which he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. He has elite speed and an ability to vertically stretch opposing defenses.
However, with his rookie contract up following the 2026 season with the team picking up his fifth-year option, his long-term future with the Lions remains murky.
Detroit sports radio host Mike Valenti pondered whether or not Williams belongs in the higher tier of the Lions' young players. Given the financial restraints of the salary cap, the Lions will be forced to make tough decisions on who to pay and who not to pay over the next several seasons.
With Detroit trading multiple third-round picks to draft Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, Valenti suggested that the team may have already begun spinning the wheels of potentially replacing Williams.
"Is it unfair then to now connect dots? The multiple third-round picks you traded to take TeSlaa, and the fact that Brad Holmes says he's his favorite receiver in the draft. Is this it? Is the writing on the wall for Jamo?" Valenti asked. "Look, you could trigger the fifth-year option, but it's just a question. Have they already replaced Jamo and we're just not paying attention? Look, I think Jamo's gonna have a really good year, but I'm not running to pay everyone all of the time."
Valenti noted that the Lions have multiple other playmakers, including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, LaPorta and Gibbs who could get their fair share of targets in Detroit's passing game. As a result, Williams could be relegated to a tertiary option.
The dilemma creates an interesting one for Holmes and the Lions' front office. Williams clearly has game-changing ability, but whether or not he will be worth the hefty price tag that receivers command remains uncertain.
Additionally, the Lions' salary cap situation continues to grow increasingly difficult with each contract extension they manage. As a result, parting ways with Williams and entrusting TeSlaa with more opportunity does make sense from a financial perspective.
"At best, Jamo could be third or fourth in targets. Well, am I gonna pay him on a fifth-year option at $20 million?" Valenti said. "Or a deal that could pay him $30 (million) a year? Or am I gonna pay a rookie third-round pick (TeSlaa) who apparently is the hottest thing since socks on a rooster?"
Valenti then boiled the argument down to a simple question. If Branch, LaPorta and Gibbs are higher priorities, Detroit could in turn view Williams as expendable.
"So then Jamo's not a part of the core of this team?" Valenti asked.
The Lions are in a unique position when it comes to their future, as Gibbs, LaPorta and Branch are all members of the 2023 draft class. Because LaPorta and Branch are not eligible for the fifth-year option, their time of team control will come to an end at the same time as Williams due to his own fifth-year option.
As a result, next offseason will be a pivotal one for Detroit in its effort to maintain its core of young talent.