Which Members of Lions 2022 Draft Class Deserve Extensions?
The Detroit Lions have already signed one member of their 2022 draft class to a contract extension, as safety Kerby Joseph signed a four-year deal that made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
A total of five players from that eight-player class remain on the roster, with Day 3 picks James Mitchell, James Houston and Chase Lucas all having been let go over the last two seasons.
With Joseph on the books for the foreseeable future, Detroit has decisions to make on four other members of the class. This group of players includes defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal, wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
The Lions' salary cap situation for the 2026 season and beyond is growing tight, as the team currently has $9 million in effective space according to OverTheCap due to a number of long-term extensions taking effect.
General manager Brad Holmes' draft success has led to tough decisions that won't end with this class, but this group may in fact have the toughest decision he'll face within his first five draft classes.
Here's a look at which of the remaining members of Detroit's 2022 draft class deserve contract extensions, as well as a prediction for what their next deal could look like.
EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
It took Hutchinson some time to get into a consistent groove, but the version of him that finished the 2023 season at an elite level carried over into 2024.
After finishing the 2023 campaign with five sacks and seven tackles for loss in the final two regular season games, he had 7.5 sacks in five games in 2024. He was the September NFC Defensive Player of the Month and looked to be on an elite pace before suffering a season-ending leg injury.
The Lions have the added benefit of the fifth-year option, which they exercised earlier in the offseason. However, the team has yet to get a long-term deal done at this stage of the offseason.
Hutchinson's status as one of the best young elite edge rushers makes him more than deserving of a new deal. The market for his position was driven up by the $40 million average per year extension that Myles Garrett signed, which means that the Lions will likely have to pay up for Hutchinson's services.
Hutchinson doesn't have the proven production of Garrett, so the Lions likely won't have to reach $40 million APY. Additionally, his injury may be a point of contention as to just how much the Lions have to devote to his new deal.
Currently, Hutchinson's youth paired with his trajectory gives him a case to be the second-highest paid player at his position. However, if the Lions wait until the start of the season and he continues to play at an elite level, they could be coaxed into reaching that $40 million APY tag.
Verdict: Yes
Best current offer: Four years, $148 million ($37 million APY).
WR Jameson Williams
Williams' long-term future with the Lions is a tricky evaluation and maybe the most difficult one of Holmes' entire list of draft picks. After hiccups in his first two seasons, Williams burst onto the scene with a breakout campaign in 2024.
The young wideout showed off that game-breaking speed and elite field-stretching ability that he was boasted to have coming out of college. He finished the year with 1,001 receiving yards and set numerous career-high totals across his stat sheet.
Two factors make evaluating Williams' future difficult. First, he has served multiple suspensions stemming from violations to the NFL's anti-gambling and performance-enhancing substance policies. The second is that the wide receiver market is ever-growing, and the Lions already have one making $30 million APY.
Because of this, a reasonable prediction for what the Lions could currently be willing to pay Williams would be around $23.5 million APY. This value falls around the number for this year's franchise tag of wideouts, which is derived from the average of the top five salaries at the position.
This offer would require some creativity from the Lions' front office, as they would likely need to spread that money across option and signing bonuses.
Williams had his fifth-year option picked up by the Lions and will have two more seasons of team control. If last season is any indication, he'll continue to grow and be a big part of the Lions' offense.
Unfortunately for Detroit, by displaying consistency and increased production Williams could play his way out of the team's price range.
Verdict: More to prove
Best current offer: Three years, $70.5 million ($23.5 million APY).
DE Josh Paschal
Paschal has etched himself into a rotational role defensively, and got the chance to do even more last season when Hutchinson went down with his injury. He appeared in 14 games, which was the most of his three-year career.
Injuries have been an unfortunate theme for Paschal throughout his time in Detroit. He missed a large chunk of his rookie training camp with a hernia, and didn't debut until Week 7 of that year. The following season, he missed five games with a knee injury and another two at the end of the season.
The Lions have a need for a secondary pass-rusher to step up opposite Hutchinson. They re-signed Marcus Davenport, and it appears as though the veteran will have that role if he can remain healthy.
While Paschal has been good against the run, he has yet to unlock his pass-rush ability with just five career sacks.
It's possible that Paschal's final contract year plays out similarly to Levi Onwuzurike's in 2024. If he's able to consistently produce against the run and stay on the field, a team could be willing to pay a higher amount.
However, if he doesn't get the value he wants, the Lions could be content bringing him back on a new one-year, prove-it contract.
Verdict: No
Best current offer: One year, $4.5 million.
LB Malcolm Rodriguez
A sixth-round pick, Rodriguez surprised many by earning a starting role in his first NFL season. He was serviceable but was passed by Derrick Barnes on the depth chart the following year. After a quiet second season, Rodriguez re-emerged as a starter due to injuries.
Unfortunately, Rodriguez's season ended prematurely when he suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving. This leaves his status for the start of the season in doubt, as these injuries typically take around a year to fully recover from.
When healthy, Rodriguez has proven to be a reliable linebacker. A super-sub of sorts, he has experience starting in multiple spots and is assignment-sound. He also has special teams value and is a core-teamer across multiple units.
An interesting wrinkle in this equation is the future of veteran Alex Anzalone. A multi-year captain, Anzalone is in the final year of his contract and approaching his age-31 season. He and Rodriguez's futures could be intertwined.
With the team already having paid Derrick Barnes and first-round pick Jack Campbell extension-eligible after this season, it truly could come down to one of Anzalone and Rodriguez getting paid.
Rodriguez's value is certainly important to Detroit's defense and special teams, but Anzalone's status as a leader and one of the most productive defenders could lead to him getting extended and Rodriguez finding a new home for the 2026 season.
Verdict: No
Best current offer: Two years, $10 million ($5 million APY).