Why Lions Trading for DK Metcalf Saves Jared Goff
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a lot of work ahead of him this offseason, and will undoubtedly focus most of his attention on the weakest side of the ball: the defense.
The Lions’ offense is already in good shape, after averaging a league-best 33.2 points per game a season ago. It's a unit that also returns franchise passer Jared Goff, All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell and several playmakers, including the likes of All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
However, if Holmes were interested in taking the offense to an even higher level of productivity, there's one move he could make: acquire Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.
The two-time Pro Bowler – and 2019 second-round pick of Seattle – recently requested to be traded. And from all accounts, Seahawks GM John Schneider is actively listening to offers for the play-making receiver.
If acquired, Metcalf would make Goff an even more proficient passer, and give the Lions a trio of receivers that would be on par with any NFL franchise's top three wideouts. He'd provide Detroit with yet another big-play threat, and one which could stretch defenses vertically just like Jameson Williams. And he'd arguably make offensive coordinator John Morton's unit unstoppable.
Theoretically, Metcalf would also make it easier for the Lions to win high-scoring games (contests in which the defense has trouble keeping the opposition out of the end zone). Detroit experienced a couple of those contests a season ago (i.e. against the Bills in Week 15 and the Commanders in the playoffs).
Since entering the league, the now 27-year-old Metcalf has compiled the fifth-most receiving touchdowns (48), the 12th-most receiving yards (6,324) and the 16th-most catches (438). He's also amassed at least 900 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. Additionally, he's coming off a campaign in which he recorded 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is the definition of a next-level pass-catcher that has been a model of consistency.
Despite all those positives, there is a level of concern to be had with potentially dealing for the star Seahawks receiver. First off, Holmes & Co. would have to likely part with multiple high-end draft assets in order to acquire Metcalf, including their first-rounder this April. It's something that Holmes hasn't been willing to do in years past, even for a player of Metcalf's caliber.
Second, Metcalf possesses the highest 2025 cap hit among all NFL receivers, and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season. He won't be cheap to re-sign, and a trade for him will likely come with a new contract for the big-bodied receiver. That might also turn off the Lions – and many other franchises – from attempting to trade for him.
There are definitely a ton of reasons for why Detroit should pull the trigger on a deal for Metcalf. He'd arguably make the team's receivers room the very best in the league. And even more importantly, he'd make the Lions’ already high-octane offense even more productive.
It's why I'd strongly consider executing a trade for the longtime Seahawks receiver. Yet, at this present juncture, I believe Holmes will choose not to because of the expected asking price and Metcalf's contract status.