Wayne Fontes Would Enjoy Lions Super Bowl With Cigar And Cocktail
The Detroit Lions have become one of the NFL's most popular teams. With Dan Campbell leading the charge, the Lions have captivated the fans with their journey from being one of the league's worst teams to one of its best.
As a result, the Lions are viewed amongst the teams that could win the Super Bowl. For an organization that hasn't ever so much as appeared in the big game, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy would be a triumphant moment for not just the team, but the entire fan base.
It's clear that the Lions success is very meaningful for those who have previously been with the organization. Former head coach Wayne Fontes, who coached the team from 1988-1996, recently expressed what the Lions winning a Super Bowl would mean to him during an interview with Jon Gruden of Barstool Sports.
“I would be there, with a cigar and a cocktail. It’d be great for this city," Fontes said. "They’ve suffered many, many years. I’ve been retired 30 years, Jon, I don’t even look that old, do I? If Detroit wins the Super Bowl, that city will go crazy."
During his tenure as head coach, Fontes enjoyed success. He led the team to four playoff appearances and had the most recent postseason win prior to the Lions winning two last year. He's also the current winningest coach in Lions' history with 66.
Fontes was very complimentary of Campbell, who has invigorated the fan base with his leadership. A motivator by nature, the Lions' head coach has established himself as a prominent figure in the NFL with his ability to charge up his team as well as his nuanced approach to cultivating and handling player relationships.
As a former player, Campbell has a unique vantage point when it comes to understanding what players are dealing with over the course of the NFL season. Fontes views the team as being extremely disciplined, which is a sign of quality leadership.
“They always said Dan Campbell is like Wayne Fontes. I come back saying, ‘No, there’s only one Wayne Fontes. Come on now’ They say, ‘Why do you say that?’ I say that because I enjoyed my years with Detroit," Fontes said. "We were good. But Dan Campbell has taken it to another level."
"Dan Campbell is much better than we were back when I was coaching. The guy is a stud. His team is well-prepared, they’re well-coached, they’re well-disciplined," Fontes continued. "I watch them play and I just go, ‘Wow.’ I’m impressed. You never see anybody wide open to catch a pass. They’re disciplined. They know what they’re doing. They’re not over-coached, and that’s great. Those guys play because they know what they’re doing, and that’s a tribute to their coach. He does a great job.”
The Lions have playmakers aplenty on their offense, including running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tim Patrick and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta.
Throughout their current 11-game win streak, these playmakers have displayed a knack for making the key play at the right moment. Fontes sees this as a product of the discipline of Campbell. Additionally, he believes that the tides of the franchise turned with the acquisition of quarterback Jared Goff.
“I think they’re just well-coached. A guy makes plays that he has to make. If it’s third-and-19, he makes 19-and-a-half. And he makes it right there," Fontes said. "Runners run down the field, they turn around and there’s the ball. When they got this quarterback, Goff, the Lions changed the face of their team. And the Lions are gonna be a team to be reckoned with for a long time.”